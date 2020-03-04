Save 25% on THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Patchogue Theatre

COMMEMORATING THE 75th ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF WWII AND THE LIBERATION OF AUSCHWITZ

Patchogue Theatre Presents

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK,

an Uplifting Stage Adaptation of The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank written by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich and directed by Joe Minutillo. March 13 at 8pm and March 14 at 2pm and 8pm.



This Pulitzer Prize-winning play portrays Anne Frank in a way that breathes new life into this passionate, complex young woman, allowing the audience to look deep into Anne as a person and more than just a young Jewish girl hiding from the Nazis.

Stay for a post-show talkback with guest speaker WERNER REICH, Holocaust Surivor and TEDx personality.

