LUKE BRYAN: MY DIRT ROAD DIARY Director, Michael Monaco, Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: MY DIRT ROAD DIARY, follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is executive produced by Luke Bryan, Kerri Edwards, and Ryan Schmidt, in association with Endeavor Content and Peanut Mountain Productions.

Michael Monaco of FlyHi Films also serves as an executive producer and directs Luke Bryan: MY DIRT ROAD DIARY. Through the years, Michael has directed 17 videos for Bryan, including award-winning clips for "Play It Again" and "One Margarita." He's also directed videos for Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Little Big Town.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Don McLean, Wanda Jackson, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of THE SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.