Feature: 2022 Arkansas Year in Review

As requested by the powers that be in New York, here is my Broadway World 2022 year in review and what I'm looking forward to next year.

I have written 69 articles this year for Broadway World (70 counting this one):

39 Community Theatre (6 Community Youth Productions)

7 Equity/Commercial Shows

7 University Theatre Shows

6 High School Shows

5 Feature/Interviews

3 Touring Shows

2 Ballets

This was, by far, the busiest year for me with BWW, and I've enjoyed every minute of it. You guys are wonderful, and I am proud to say that Arkansas has a lot of talented people, some of which are my friends!

From these shows (as listed at the bottom), here are my picks that I deem my favorites.

Photo credit: Warren McCullough warrenmcculloughphotography.com

Favorite Couple: At the top of my list is Satia Spencer and Craig Wilson as Felicia and Huey in MEMPHIS at the Argenta Community Theatre in North Little Rock. To be honest, I am still in love with them! If you missed it, OMGoodness...they were the best! We were blessed to have another glimpse when they performed at the Argenta GALA later in the year, but it still wasn't enough. I. WANT. MORE! Encore, Encore, Encore, Encore. Ok, I'm probably not going to get it, but I'm just letting my feelings known!

Photo Credit: Kelly Hicks

Favorite Villian: Ben Barham as Bill Sykes in OLIVER! at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock. Here is what I said in the review, and I still stand by this statement....

"The one character I want to spotlight gets my Broadway World Award for Best Villian of the Year. I knew there was a bad guy in this show, but I had no idea that Ben Barham as Bill Sykes would make me hate him so much (In a good way, of course)! And I'm not alone on this assessment, as evident that he got as many boos as applauses at the end of the show. Barham brought so much testosterone-infused energy to his character, that you could feel the slimy...the horridness...the despicable nature every time he stepped foot on the stage. I mean...you could feel it even before he got on stage. It was that saturated in toxicity. I am assuming that the actual kids in the show love him, but...WOW! Just WOW!"

Most Interesting Guest Artist: So, when Arkansas Repertory Theatre had Former First Lady of Arkansas Hillary Rodham Clinton's headshot in the cast of INTO THE WOODS as The Giant, I seriously thought it was a joke...no, seriously, I did. I thought they were just messing around and how funny that would be if it were true. Well, guess what...it was true. I couldn't believe they pulled that off. How cool is that???? I still went in a little skeptical. Sure, she was a big name that could fill a few more seats, but how good could she possibly be? Not bad at all. I was impressed, and the more I thought about it, the more I believed that The Giant role was a perfect character for her to play.

Photo credit: Warren McCullough warrenmcculloughphotography.com

Best Disney Princess: The enchanting Bridget Davis in DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Murry's Dinner Playhouse could easily be at any Disney resort. And the BWW review said.....

"Bridget Davis is a perfect Ariel. She embodies the spirit of the Disney Princess in every way. She is beautiful, her voice floats on air, and her personality shines through her eyes."

I believe this with my whole heart. For a second award, I give Murry's the Dessert Award with their cheesecake ball. And though they did not have it for THE LITTLE MERMAID, I hope they bring it back for future shows.

Most Shocking Plays: It's a tie. I can't decide, so I'm choosing them both- THE NETHER at Weekend Theatre in Little Rock and WHO'S HOLIDAY at Studio Theatre in Little Rock.

I chose THE NETHER for a couple of reasons: 1. The content of the play....whew...the subject matter was definitely in the grey area, and 2. I had a close friend in it (who gave me a warning before I showed up), but because I specifically asked her to NOT tell me about it, I got an alarming surprise.

Why is WHO'S HOLIDAY on my list? You have to go see it next year to find out, since it is a yearly tradition for The Studio Theatre. I did know that it was an adult take on Dr. Seuss' Cindi Loo Who, but I didn't know just how adult it was. Also, I thought it was going to be one laugh after another...and it was...but it got emotional, too. I wasn't ready for that.

Photo credit to Joan Marcus.

Favorite Touring Show: I only saw three-HAMILTON, FIDDLER, and ANASTATIA, and though my most anticipated show was HAMILTON, my favorite ended up being FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Robinson Center in Little Rock. All three had fabulous sets, costumes, singing, dancing....all of it. They were, of course, all great. However, the cast of FIDDLER impressed me the most on their interpretations of their characters. Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye was intentional with his delivery of his monologues.

Favorite Interview/Feature: These posts are where I talked one-on-one with my artists, which is so much fun for me. I appreciate it when people allow me into their worlds, even if it is for a brief moment. And though I end up writing so many words for these articles, intimate conversations are the best. With that said, I cannot pick a favorite. They have all enriched my life by these interactions. However, I will say that talking to EARL TURNER-Las Vegas 2022 Best Entertainer- was a huge thrill for me. I have been a fan for over a couple of decades now, and talking on the phone for more than an hour with him was surreal. Reeling in my fangirl was a challenge!

Photo credit: Aaron Brewer

Favorite Youth Production: There were 12 high school and community youth productions (no adults) where we saw budding thespians pour their hearts out on the stage. Arkansas is blessed to have so many artistic educators to help the youth along to develop their skills and voices. These shows not only foster a love of performance, but they also learn how to interact with people, problem solve, conquer public speaking, and a host of many other lessons that are important in everyday life. For this award, I will refer to my 12-year-old son, Johnny. He chooses THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Hot Springs High School. It does have a rockin' soundtrack, and here is what was said about one of the characters.

"The dedication to the character award goes to Bryce Cunningham-Nunn for his portrayal of Chiron. I loved how he trotted around the stage. It was perfect!"

Photo Credit: Michael Heavner

Best Show Recovery: With live theatre, there are bound to be issues. Is it really a true theatrical experience if there are not a few glitches? How you handle these situations can be just as important as the actual performance. So, this award goes to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the University of Central Arkansas. Here is what the review had to say....

"During the scene when Mr. Mushnik (Jimmy Bowler) is yelling at Seymour Krelbourn (Jagger Halk) a lightbulb [on a sign above their head] exploded and the actors had to pause. However, no one would have thought otherwise if they kept on going, because it looked like Mr. Mushnik's anger caused the bulb to explode. And I'm sure they would have gone on with the show, except there was glass everywhere--(good job to the stage crew for taking care of the mess)."

These actors handled it like pros! When the stage manager said pause, they froze, but stayed in character, which was funny in itself. This crew was very entertaining and didn't panic during their technical difficulties. Good job!

Best Audience Interaction: This is an easy one. ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at Discovery Night Club was dancing all over their audience. Sweet Transvestites were everywhere. Pro tip: DO NOT tell them you are a ROCKY HORROR virgin-trust me on this one. hahahahahahaha

Photo Credit: Melissa Dooley Photography

Best Multi-Media Performance: Also titled the "Wow! That Was Cool" award goes to DRACULA with Ballet Arkansas. This show not only had awesome ballerino/as, but the presentation had so much to it. I will now refer to the review....

"As the show began, the movie screen backdrop gave a synopsis of each scene (similar to how Star Wars opens), played a pre-recorded video of the characters acting out the drama, and had the background of the different locales. They also had some really cool surround sound for the train and other effects. The music was a mixture of classical piano and dramatic horror music. They even had a jump scare, which was warned in the beginning with a laugh, but I still was not ready."

Quirkiest Play/Musical: Brand new musical IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE was first commissioned by the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre before it came to TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, and I am so happy I was able to see it. This campy sci-fi musical is based off of the 1953 movie of the same name and has equally quirky music to its quirky characters. It was so weird...and funny....and creative. I LOVED it! I want to see it again.

Best Company for Kids: The Red Curtain Theatre in Conway caters to our younger thespians. Though they have a few adult shows, the youth productions outnumber that by many. Not only do they produce shows for all ages, but they offer dance classes, acting classes, piano lessons, voice lessons and possibly other things that I am not even aware. They value uniqueness and are sensitive to the emotional needs of their patrons.

Best Bartender: I spend the most money at The Studio Theatre thanks to drink crafter James Linker. His creations, both kid friendly and adult friendly, are tasty and imaginative. Each show has a themed drink, and sometimes they come with a souvenir cup. I think The Grinch drink is my favorite....so far. I can't wait to see what he makes next.

What am I looking forward to seeing in the next few months? I'm sure there are others, but these are what's on my radar at the moment.

