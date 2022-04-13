BWW Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION at Red Curtain Theatre

We're off to see the wizard.... that is the wizards in Conway who have built up this fantastic program for the youth in their community. Since COVID has loosened its grip on the theatre world, The Red Curtain Theatre has been filling up their roster in minutes of posting signups for whatever workshop they are working on, this newest one being THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH ADDITION. Produced by Co-founder Kristen Dickerson and directed by Savannah Kirkdoffer, this abbreviated version of the classic hits all the highlights of the production without overextending the young performers. If you are looking for a show that will inspire your budding actor/actress, this musical continues through Saturday, April 16, at Conway Junior High School, 1815 Prince Street in Conway. Tickets can be purchased at www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH ADDITION follows Dorothy (Lucy Strahin), who pines for a world Somewhere over the Rainbow away from Kansas and finds herself on an adventure in the land of Oz with witches, munchkins, and lions and tigers and bears...oh my! Eventually Dorothy's journey makes her realize that there is no place like home, and she ends up back on the farm with Aunt Em (Nola Glueck), Uncle Henry (Josiah Falkner) and the rest of the Kansas folks.

According to her mother, Dorothy has been Strahin's dream role ever since she was a little girl. It was noticeable in Strahin's phrasing of her solos that she has a Judy Garland-esque quality in her singing. She brought to the character a dream-like persona with heart. The Scarecrow (Weston Newman) and Tin Man (Barrett Carter) did well in their particular solos, however, this was my first time to see a female play the Cowardly Lion (Mia Williams), and she brought a softer, yet courageous-and very funny-essence to the role, and the added skirt to Cowardly Lion costume was super cute. The Wicked Witch (Leah Grace Fimple) appeared statuesque in her interpretation, Glinda, The Good Witch (Kallie Hudnall) was graceful, and Professor Marvel (Conner Moyer) had good timing with his interactions.

It was evident that a lot of time was put into the dance numbers, corralling the munchkins, and set design. The behind-the-scenes peeps hardly get the credit they deserve, so cheers to Set Designer Johnny Passmore and his crew for making the set functional and transitional, great job to Chorographer Elisabeth Bartholomew for fitting all of those people on the stage, and respect to Munchkin Momma Christina Munoz Madsen for possibly the hardest job of all-kid wrangling.

Red Curtain Theatre is a great place for your youngsters to grow as artists as well as personal, but workshops are not all that they do. They offer dance and vocal lessons, and produce plays with adults in them as well. In fact, the next audition for all ages is THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

From www.facebook.com/redcurtaintheatre

AUDITION NOTICE: The Sound of Music

One of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Audition date: Saturday, April 23

Callbacks: Sunday, April 24

Performances: July 29, 30, 31, August 5, 6, 7

Directed by Jeffery Ward

Music Direction by Kent Britton

Choreography by Christina Munoz Madsen

Visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com/the-sound-of-music-auditions.html to fill out their audition information and agreement.

Caroline M. Holt | Photographer