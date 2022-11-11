Review: THIS IS MY FATHER'S WORLD: PERCEIVE, FEEL, KNOW at Ouachita Baptist University Mabee Fine Arts Center Weaves a Tale from Creation to Restoration

Singer after singer blew me away during THIS IS MY FATHER'S WORLD: PERCEIVE, FEEL, KNOW, an Opera Workshop at the Ouachita Baptist University campus in Arkadelphia Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3 - 6, in the beautiful Mcbeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The delicate presentation weaved the audience through an inspirational concept that dramatically took the audience from creation through the lives of its inhabitants-good and bad-and back to the restoration of their Father's World. Directed by Dr. Kara Claybrook, this inventive production filled the auditorium with glorious music and inspiring imagery.

Prior to this showcase, my opera experience was in the form of vibrato sopranos singing arias in languages that I couldn't understand. This was something different, thankfully. The opening scene Creation began with Mother Nature singing the introductory song THIS IS MY FATHER'S WORLD, setting the stage for the story. In Act I, the students went from Creation and Adam and Eve, to Place, which had songs and couples in different locations in the world, and ending with Journey, which focused on a water theme. After intermission, the ensemble had fun with a pirate song, before they delved back into their dramatic second act. To open, the theme was Separation, which had couples yearning for more, Deception had songs that led people astray, and then finally, Restoration insinuated that all was forgiven and was restored back to THIS IS MY FATHER'S WORLD.

It has been my experience that whenever I go to a university where most of the performers are music majors, the singing is superb. This was the case for this show. The educators produced a program that spotlighted a variety of voices that made the show very enjoyable, not only to watch, but to hear as well. The cast was expressive with their scenes, and the movement seemed purposeful.

The whole production was beautiful. From the time you walk into the auditorium, there is this serene feeling that they have created something special. The space itself has a calming aura about it, that is until they play the humongous pipe organ that shakes the entire building....so cool! I loved the live musicians that supported the singers well and kept the show flowing.

The School of Fine Arts has 11 different programs for your educational endeavors. There are many different opportunities to perform year-round and gain the knowledge needed for future pursuits. According to Dr. Caroline Taylor, Int. Chair, Division of Music, on the obu.edu/music website, "The Division of Music has a long-standing record of excellence in both the academic and performance areas of music. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music for over 58 years, the Division has historically produced outstanding leaders and performers in a multitude of arenas in the musical world." For more information, call them at 870.245.5129.

Cast:

Emma Smith, Halle Jones, Noah Warford, Mac Ricks, Julia Letcher, Annslee Clay, Craig Crawford, Kieran Malmer, Maddy Moore, Amanda Thomas, Jon Shelby, Isabella Owen, Matthew Mayfield, Erin Bagley, Kailey May, Brandon Holloway, Cordell Hufstedler, Kyleigh Stevens, Amaya Hardin, and James Stewart

Production:

Directed & Conceived by: Dr. Kara Claybrook; Musical Direction by: Dr. Candice Aipperspach; Technical Direction by: Josh Anderson: Musicians: Dr. Ian Aipperspach, Susan Monrow, Craig Crawford, Katie McManus; Stage Manager: Tyranni Hubbard; Assistant Stage Manager: Sierra Hoss; Stage Crew: Arcrel Lee; Program & poster Design: Adam Wheat