THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour Reveals Full Cast

Full casting has been announced for the North American Tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, a new musical. The tour will begin performances in Baltimore, MD at The Hippodrome Theatre on January 31, 2026, before playing in various cities across North America.

Rounding out the principal cast are Joshua Grosso (Les Misérables, National Tour) as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson (The Book of Mormon, West End) as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan (Anastasia, National Tour) as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner (Back to the Future: The Musical, Broadway) as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World, Broadway) as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer (Girl from the North Country, Broadway) as Meyer Wolfsheim, who will join previously announced Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan.

The company features ensemble members, D'Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

“After witnessing THE GREAT GATSBY ignite audiences on Broadway, the West End, and Seoul, I am elated to bring this beautiful production across North America with an extraordinary cast. Led by Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady, this company delivers a GATSBY that feels thrillingly alive and emotionally rich. It is truly must-see theatre.” — Chunsoo Shin, Producer of THE GREAT GATSBY.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, the epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, transporting sold-out audiences. THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III ( Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho ( Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak ( Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan ( Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe ( The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), additional arrangements are by music supervisor Daniel Edmonds, associate directing from David Ruttura, associate choreography by Cedric Dodd, and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting ( Gutenberg, & Juliet). Steven Varon-Moore of Gentry & Associates is the General Manager, and Alex Williams of NETworks Presentations is the Production Manager.

The Tour Conductor is Charlie Alterman, Kelsey Tippins serves as the Production Stage Manager, Amanda M. Stuart is the Stage Manager, and Campbell Tiffin is the Assistant Stage Manager. Katie Cortez is the Company Manager, and Frank Deming II is the Associate Company Manager.

The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization’s history.

THE GREAT GATSBY made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, and officially opened on April 24 and closed on September 7. The successful Seoul production recently finished its residency at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.



One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.