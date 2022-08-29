Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at The Lantern Theatre plays for one weekend only

After missing a few years due to the dreaded COVID, The Community Arts Association of Conway, better known as The Lantern Theatre, presented DOUBT A PARABLE at the Parish Hall at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 925 Mitchell St., in Conway, and opened to a great-sized crowd Friday, August 26.

"We are really thankful and blessed that we've got such a fantastic partnership with St. Peter's Episcopal Church," Jeff Ward, President of the Community Arts Association of Conway said. "They have been fantastic to us, and we wish to thank them so much."

The church was the perfect location for DOUBT, since a Catholic School in 1964 in the Bronx was the setting of the play. Written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Wayne Stengel, DOUBT is about a priest being accused of giving liquor and possibly molesting a black boy, Donald Muller, at an, otherwise, all white school. The story opens with Father Brendan Flynn (Robert Simpson) giving a sermon on doubt, which sets the tone of the play. The next scene has the principal of the school Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Pammi Fabert) and Sister James (Darby Lytle) discussing children in the classroom and bringing up Father Flynn's sermon. Later in the play, Sister James talks about Donald, concerned for his well-being, and mentions that Father Flynn took him into a separate room to comfort the boy. Sister Beauvier immediately thought the worst and the rest of the play was about whether or not Father Flynn was inappropriate with Donald and how far Sister Beauvier was going to take the matter. They bring in Donald's mother Mrs. Muller (Rachel Sidney) to discuss the situation, and she wanted it dismissed saying that she knew the nature of her boy anyway, and that things needed to be overlooked so he could move on in June. This play does not satisfy whether or not Father Flynn is guilty or innocent, but it does end with Sister Beauvier having doubts.

I always feel like there seems to be a lot of pressure when the cast is so small. This group pulled together to tell a story that is as relevant today as it was back in 1964. Child welfare has always been a concern, especially in the educational system. Fabert was consistent and staunch through the very end to hold her ground as the protector and guiding force of the school. The character was so sure of herself until the very end. Lytle's interpretation of Sister James was enjoyable. She emphasized the innocence in her character and had hope even when Sister Beauvier tried to sway her. Simpson's interpretation of Father Flynn seemed compassionate yet defensive. He definitely did not give away whether or not he was guilty. Though she was not in the play but for a moment, Sidney's portrayal of Mrs. Muller was passionate and commanding. I really felt for her when she was trying to make Sister Beauvier understand that her son's situation was not equal to the white kids.

According to President Jeff Ward the Community Arts Association of Conway has been providing Conway live entertainment since 1973.

"We started out as a traveling troupe for many years, performing at different venues throughout the city," Ward said, adding that they collaborated in the summers with UCA theatre. "In 2011 We started converting a store front location into a small black box theatre on Van Ronkle street downtown, and occupied that space until the summer of 2018."

This production is a powerful first step back into live entertainment for The Lantern, and I look forward to seeing what they produce next. For more information, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/conwaylanterntheatre.