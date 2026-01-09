Video: Watch the Video for Stephen Sanchez's New Single 'Sweet Love'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez, who was featured as the voice of Cal in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Warriors album, has shared his brand new single “Sweet Love,” accompanied by a video directed by Jason Lester (Hozier, Laufey, Conan Gray).

The video co-stars his grandparents and was shot at their home to pay tribute to the place where Sanchez first discovered his love for music through his grandfather’s record collection.

Of the new music and video, Sanchez shares, “‘Sweet Love’ really encapsulates the beautiful parts of love, and the active choice we have to make, to love one another every day. I was inspired by my grandparents’ relationship while writing the song and it was so special to have them star in the video.”

The performer gave fans an early preview of the song Thursday night at an exclusive pop-up at Nashville’s The Basement East. He also performed a mix of fan favorites along with some additional unreleased tracks for the sold-out crowd.

“Sweet Love” marks Stephen’s first solo offering since 2023’s Angel Face, which earned critical praise from NPR, SPIN, V Magazine, FLOOD, American Songwriter, and more.

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers