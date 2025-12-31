Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock loves embracing tradition, so for the second year in a row, their end-of-year holiday performance was A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, running December 10–21. With a book by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this crowd-pleasing musical was directed by beloved Arkansas royalty Pris Benson and Carol Ann McAdams, with music direction by Leann Jones and choreography by Allison Stodola Wilson and Case Dillard. Together, this creative team delivered a festive, family-friendly production that perfectly captured the nostalgia, humor, and joy of the holiday season.

Based on the classic 1983 film, A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL follows young Ralphie Parker as he navigates the holiday season with one singular goal: convincing the adults in his life that the Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift. Along the way, he faces skeptical parents, a stern teacher, a bully with yellow eyes, and a series of imaginative daydreams that bring his wishes—and fears—to life. Pasek and Paul’s score expands the familiar story with energetic production numbers, emotional ballads, and clever lyrics that heighten both the comedy and sentimentality of Jean Shepherd’s beloved tale.

Jaydon Clark is an absolute joy as Ralphie, delivering a performance that anchors the entire production with boundless energy, razor-sharp comedic timing, and nostalgia for fans of the movie. This is a role that lives or dies on the shoulders of its young lead, and Clark rises to the challenge with confidence far beyond his years. He captures Ralphie’s earnest determination, wide-eyed wonder, and runaway imagination so completely that it’s impossible not to root for him from his first appearance.

Enhancing the storytelling is Chris Flowers as the older Ralphie, narrating from his radio station. Flowers’ warm, witty delivery adds a wonderful layer of humor and continuity, seamlessly guiding the audience through Ralphie’s childhood memories. His narration feels like a cozy fireside story, grounding the production while allowing young Ralphie’s adventures to shine even brighter.

Ralphie’s larger-than-life daydreams burst onto the stage in standout musical numbers. “Ralphie to the Rescue!” is a particular highlight, as he transforms into the hero of his own epic fantasy, bravely taking on exaggerated villains with gusto and flair. Fans of the film will delight in seeing iconic moments recreated, including the leg lamp fiasco celebrated in “A Major Award” and the infamous playground mishap hilariously staged in “Sticky Situation.” Adding to the delightful chaos, a live hound named Rabbit makes a scene-stealing appearance as the neighbors’ dog, charging into the Parker home to steal the holiday turkey straight from the dinner table and earning some of the biggest laughs of the night.

The Parker household comes warmly to life thanks to Michele May Clark and Craig Wilson as Ralphie’s mother and father. Together, they create a believable, loving family dynamic filled with patience, frustration, tenderness, and humor.

The ensemble plays a vital role in bringing Ralphie’s world to life, filling the stage with energy, personality, and perfectly timed comedy. Supporting roles are handled with charm and confidence by a strong cast, including Steven Jones as Santa Claus, delivering just the right mix of gruffness and holiday humor; Allison Stodola Wilson as the hilariously intimidating (Miss) Shields; and Grayson Gammill as the menacing Scut Farkus, whose presence instantly raises the stakes on the playground. Ramsey Matthews and Dakota Phillips shine as classmates Esther Jane and Mary Beth, adding delightful character moments, while Pate Wilson is utterly endearing as Ralphie’s little brother Randy, capturing both his vulnerability and wide-eyed innocence. Rounding out the youthful chaos is Webb Wilson as Schwartz, who completes the trio of schoolyard friends with spot-on comedic instincts. Together, this ensemble creates a lively, believable world that supports Ralphie’s journey at every turn.

Under the direction of Benson and McAdams, the production strikes a joyful balance between honoring the beloved source material and fully embracing the theatricality of live performance. Their vision leans into ensemble storytelling, making Ralphie’s world feel bustling, lived-in, and delightfully chaotic, much like the holidays themselves. Scenes flow seamlessly, keeping the energy high while allowing quieter emotional moments to land with sincerity.

Music Director Leann Jones leads the cast through Pasek and Paul’s score with confidence and clarity, while co-choreographers Allison Stodola Wilson and Case Dillard infuse the show with lively, story-driven movement that enhances both the humor and heart of the production. Together, the music and choreography elevate Ralphie’s imagination and bring added sparkle to the ensemble moments.

Looking ahead to next Christmas, Argenta Contemporary Theatre has already given audiences something to look forward to by commissioning Judy Goss to write a revised edition of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Longtime ACT fans may remember that before A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, the company produced an earlier adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Goss, making this return especially exciting. With a fresh revision on the horizon, ACT continues its tradition of honoring beloved holiday classics while reimagining them for contemporary audiences.

Coming up even sooner in the new year, ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE will take the stage in ACT’s intimate black box space in February. The beloved musical is known for its heartfelt storytelling and iconic country hits, and the up-close setting promises a particularly personal and emotionally rich experience, one we absolutely can’t wait to see. For more information, visit their website at https://www.argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

Article Co-Written by Univeristy of Arkansas-Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

