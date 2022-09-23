Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: RADIUM GIRLS at The Weekend Theater pulls on your Heartstrings

This theatre troupe glows through Oct. 2

Sep. 23, 2022  

If you are looking for a more serious, based on a true story type of play, The Weekend Theatre, 1001 W 7th St., in Little Rock, has you covered. Directed by Tricia H. Spione, RADIUM GIRLS, playing through Sunday, Oct. 2, tells of the true struggle of women who entered the sundial painting factory and succumbed to radium poisoning. This story will have you cheering, at first, for the women who are out working and living life, to cheering for the women winning their day in court. Don't get me wrong, though, this is anything by cheerful.

Written by D.W. Gregory, RADIUM GIRLS takes you back to the 1920s when Madame Review: RADIUM GIRLS at The Weekend Theater pulls on your Heartstrings Curie's discovery was commercialized. They put radium in almost every product-toothpaste, miracle water, whatever- and sell it as a cure for everything. After all, it does help take care of cancer. So, when girls fall sick at the factory, they have a fight.... even to their deaths. Grace Fryer (Shaina Tippitt) leads the way as she battles the U.S. Radium Corporation. Not everyone is on her side though. As the legal issues continue and her health declines, her own family and friends try to talk her into backing down, for fear that her campaign for justice will fail.

This theatre troupe comes together to bring an important piece to life in a very cohesiveReview: RADIUM GIRLS at The Weekend Theater pulls on your Heartstrings way. This group leaves no room for questions. Even with their multiple characters, it is easy to follow along and realize that this story is not going to end on a happy note. I loved how Tippitt kept her determination and commitment to her character throughout the whole play. She was vulnerable, yet strong all the way to the end. Kirsten Rasmussen as Kathryn Schaub had to deteriorate the most and did so well, the crowd moaned in sympathy for her. Taylor Huff brought a bubblier energy to her characters, which was a nice balance from the harder characters. Sandy Robbins as Mrs. Roeder and Koty Mansfield as Mr. Roeder had a believable marriage, albeit a tense Review: RADIUM GIRLS at The Weekend Theater pulls on your Heartstrings one due to the circumstances. You couldn't help but feel sorry for Chad Fulmer's Tom who tried so hard to hold on to his relationship with Grace. And though it was a quick scene, I laughed a little too hard at Tommie Tinker's Lovesick Cowboy. Honestly, everyone did a fantastic job. They always do here at the Weekend Theater.

Coming up next is MISERY, starting Oct. 21. This is the one based on the novel by Stephen King, I am really looking forward to seeing it.

There are still a few more weekends to catch this one. If you love history, this is the play to see. For more information or to get tickets online, check out their website at https://www.weekendtheater.org.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, The... (read more about this author)


