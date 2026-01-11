2026 Golden Globe Award Winners- Updating Live

Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the ceremony will air live at 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.
Tonight, the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be held in Beverly Hills, CA. Follow along with BroadwayWorld for live updates on the winners!
Notable nominees include Wicked: For Good, which has received a total of five nominations. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are once again nominated for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda in the film. The movie is also nominated for two original songs by Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home" and “The Girl In The Bubble." As did the first part, Wicked: For Good has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Hamnet, the new film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, has received several nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Blue Moon, the biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Actor Ethan Hawke is also recognized for his performance as the lyricist.
Other notable nominees include Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Sarah Snook, Jean Smart, and Carrie Coon. Find the full list of nominees below.
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Misson: Impossible The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
"Dream As One," Avatar: Fire and Ash
"Golden," KPOP Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Sinners
"No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good
"The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good
"Train Dreams," Train Dreams
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Still Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescent
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
