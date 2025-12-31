Review: TAMMIE BROWN'S HOLIDAY SPARKLE at Club Sway in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Club Sway in downtown Little Rock became the center of the Drag Race universe as Tammie Brown brought her Holiday Sparkle show to the stage, delivering a night that felt less like a concert and more like a joyful, unhinged holiday experience straight out of a superfan’s wish list. The 21-and-over show required tickets, with admission priced at $26.90 and up. There was also a chance for a meet-and-greet and a commemorative shot glass. Admission also included access to the after-party, with tickets sold through Club Sway’s TicketSpice platform.

Club Sway Owner Jason Weist

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

The holiday vibe was apparent from the moment guests entered. Four giant Christmas trees framed the stage, while mirrors reflected every twinkling light, making the room feel like it had doubled in sparkle. The night was also a milestone celebration for Club Sway, marking 15 years as a hub of drag, nightlife, and LGBTQIA+ community in Little Rock. Owner Jason Wiest noted it was the first time the club had hosted an international headliner twice in the same year. Wiest, who worked the event personally, ensured everything ran smoothly, greeting guests and helping maintain the festive atmosphere.

Tammie Brown

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

For longtime Rupaul’s Drag Race fans, watching Brown take the stage was like seeing drag history in motion. First appearing on Season one of Drag Race and later returning for All Stars, Brown is beloved for her unpredictable, theatrical, and utterly original style, and she delivered exactly that. The entire set consisted of her own original songs, including “Shimmy Shimmy Shake Shake,” “The Holiday Song,” “Gingerbread House,” “Big Tammie,” “Hit Me With Your Love Stick,” “Shaka Buku,” and “The Ballad of Tiger Lily.” Fans cheered wildly for favorites like “Ethereal” and “If I Had a Time Machine.”

The show closed on a high-energy note with Brown’s performance of “Venga Bus,” sending the audience straight into party mode. My guest and I were among those who got swept up in the moment, dancing alongside Brown as she encouraged the crowd to move and sing along. The interactive finale captured the playful, inclusive spirit of the evening, leaving everyone buzzing as the night transitioned in the meet-and-greet event.

Lady Kassandra The White

Photo Credit: Will Moore Photography

Featured guest Lady Kassandra the White also took the stage, bringing her own theatrical style, vibrant costumes, and commanding presence. Brown had specifically requested Kassandra to appear, but the performer was informed only two days before the show. Despite the short notice, she put together a polished, visually striking performance that complemented Brown’s seamlessly. Known locally as a drag powerhouse and the alter ego of Dr. Waltin Zomaya, Kassandra added vocals, humor, and energy that elevated the night.

Between songs, Brown shared monologues that touched on current events and lighthearted commentary, maintaining a balance of humor and reflection. The combination of original music, and interactive moments created a show that was both entertaining and memorable for attendees.

By the end of the night, club Sway wasn’t just a nightclub, it was a holiday wonderland of drag, music, and festive energy. The show reminded fans why Tammie Brown and Lady Kassandra the White remain celebrated for their originality, theatricality, and unapologetic performances.

Article Written by University of Arkansas - Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

Reader Reviews

Arkansas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Arts One Presents) 14.8% of votes 2. CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION (Arkansas State University Theatre) 11.1% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Harding University Theatre) 10.3% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...