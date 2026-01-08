Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Robert Ellis - BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alix Barrett - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caity Church - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ben Jones - TUCK EVERLASTING - Harding University Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Caelon Colbert - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Littrell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheri Headrick - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW - Grant county theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Asher Jordan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents



Best Performer In A Play

Willie Lucius - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Play

A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Baron Pugh - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - TheatreSquared



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Jones - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Addi Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Arts One Presents



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gabe Williams - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Murray’s playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Actors Theatre of Little Rock

Winners can download graphics here.