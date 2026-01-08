Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Robert Ellis - BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alix Barrett - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Caity Church - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ben Jones - TUCK EVERLASTING - Harding University Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Caelon Colbert - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Ensemble
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Littrell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheri Headrick - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Musical
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best New Play Or Musical
MURDER AT THE ART SHOW - Grant county theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Asher Jordan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arts One Presents
Best Performer In A Play
Willie Lucius - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Play
A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Baron Pugh - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - TheatreSquared
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Jones - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addi Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Arts One Presents
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gabe Williams - A RASIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Murray’s playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Actors Theatre of Little Rock
