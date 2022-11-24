Review: TARTUFFE THE IMPOSTER at Texarkana Repertory Company

With Season 31 well underway, the Texarkana Repertory Company presented a modern version of TARTUFFE THE IMPOSTER by Moliere in the Stilwell Theatre on the Texarkana College Campus November 11-20, and let me tell you, this cast was so delightful! Their timing with each other was great, and the crowd, especially behind me, had a wonderful time.

First performed in 1664, TARTUFFE was originally suppressed by King Louis XIV, due to The Imposter pretending to be pious even though he was deceitfully mercenary. Though this particular version was set in today's world, the play itself was true to the plot. Tartuffe (Clinton Williams) claims to be a religious guru and has endeared himself to Orgon (Michael Skotnik), the head of the household, and his mother Pernelle (Kaye Ellison). Worshipping the ground Tartuffe walks, the rest of the family is not falling for it. Orgon wants his daughter Mariane (Abby Farren) to marry Tartuffe, even though she is in love with street poet Valere (Austin Alford). Orgon's wife Elmire (Elizabeth Robertson) is disgusted with Tartuffe hitting on her, and her brother Cleante (Michael Wells) doesn't like watching his friend Orgon fall under Tartuffe's spell. Even the maid Dorine (Nakita Isham) tries to step in and help the family convince Orgon that Tartuffe is mendacious.

To convince Orgon that Tartuffe is an imposter, Elmire decides to let Tartuffe profess his desire for her while Orgon hides in a closet. Damis (Tommy Tye-Cornelius), Orgon's son, gets excited and tells Orgon about Tartuffe, who then confesses, but Orgon is in disbelief and throws Damis out of the family. Then later Elmire succeeds in her plan and Orgon throws out Tartuffe. However, before Orgon learns of Tartuffe's charade, he signs over the house to Tartuffe. Loyal (Colin Perry) serves the family papers for them to vacate Tartuffe's house, but the Officer (Noah Rathburn) saves the day by saying they have proof that Tartuffe has swindled other families and takes him away.

As stated earlier, this cast did an amazing job. Directed by Michael Cooper, the ensemble made this classic seem effortless and very entertaining. Williams was the perfect poser guru with his MC Hammer pants, sleezy smile and namaste-ing poses. He would go from an enlightened aura to dropping his voice in a predatorial kind of way when Elmire came on the scene. It was absolutely disgusting, and I loved it! I also loved the relationship between Mariane and Valere. Farren was great as a spoiled debutant, but also sympathetic. Alford cracked me up with his dramatic poems; In fact, I think he almost cracked himself up a time or two. The two of them together had comedic couple chemistry that kept you rooting for them to work out in the end.

Coming up next is THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, which is about a Drama Society putting on Murder at Haversham Manor. From the beginning there are issues with the set, as well as having issues with actors who can't stay dead, the leading lady gets knocked out, and the mayhem gets more and more chaotic as the play progresses. It is a super funny show that you don't want to miss. For tickets, visit their website at https://www.texrep.org.