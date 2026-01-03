Broadway Alum Bret Hanna-Shuford Passes Away at 46

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Bret Hanna-Shuford has passed away at the age of 46. His husband, Stephen Hanna, confirmed the news on their social media. Shuford had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and T-Cell Lymphoma in 2025.

Shuford's journey while battling cancer had been documented on their shared social media account, Broadway Husbands. A GoFundMe was launched to support their family in August.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe.



Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family.



Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us…"

Shuford had been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour, Amazing Grace, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. His other credits included Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Lincoln Center’s South Pacific, Ragtime, Next to Normal.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos