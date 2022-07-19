Review: SHREK! THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse is Fun for The Entire Family

Murry's Dinner Playhouse has been a staple of quality live entertainment in Central Arkansas since 1967, and though this is my first review for Broadway World at this theatre (hopefully not my last), it was not my first visit. I had the privilege to experience the venue 30 years ago with my high school theatre group and still remember that show-THAT is how good this company is. Fun memories are made here, and people are happy to see that it is still in business. I chose SHREK THE MUSICAL, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, which will be showing through Saturday, Aug. 13, because it is a family favorite, and I recognized some of the performers from other shows I've reviewed. And let me tell you folks-it is so so so cute! I loved it! There is humor for kids and adults. I advise that you Do NOT miss this production.

Before the show, there is the dinner. On the buffet was salad, chicken strips, cod, pasta, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, green beans, rolls, and if I missed anything, I apologize. Also, there were an assortment of desserts, but a friend asked if they had their cheesecake still, and I believe that is a no, or at least I didn't see any. For an additional charge, there is an assortment of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. My 12-year-old son chose the hot chocolate, and I had the Pina Colada that was recommended by my waiter....so tasty!!

For those who haven't seen the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After, read the book Shrek! written by William Steigs, or possibly haven't seen live action SHREK THE MUSICAL on Netflix, here is a brief synopsis: The ogre Shrek is being crowded out of his swamp due to Lord Farquaad banishing all fairytale characters out of Duloc. In order for him to get his swamp back, Shrek must rescue Princess Fiona from the tall tower guarded by a dragon. On the way, he makes friends with a talking donkey, finds love, learns to like other's company, and lives happily ever after. This particular production had a few extra songs than the Netflix hit, which made it stretch a little longer than anticipated. The birthday party in the back became a little restless, but witnessing a quick interaction from Donkey to one of those kids was priceless!

The cast for SHREK! THE MUSICAL, Directed by Don Bolinger, oozes with talent. Quite a few of them had several different characters, and some, I dare say, equaled their Broadway counterparts. Caelon Colbert's Shrek started off almost unassuming, but became bolder as the musical progressed. Sarah Nichols' Fiona was sassy and spunky. I LOVED the trio of Fionas (Reese Hinton as young Fiona and Bridget Davis as teen Fiona) in "I Know It's Today"--their harmonies were on point! Janette Robinson as the Dragon was sexy hot and I love to hear her sing. The ones that kept me laughing, though, were Michael Klucher as Lord Farquaad and Quinton Sanders as Donkey-they were so much fun and won my starry-heart eyes for the night. In Klucher's bio it says he has been a Murry's favorite for 25 years, and I can definitely see why. He has charm even when playing slimy villains. But now Sanders, who is a senior at Arkansas State University, has a bright future in theatre if he so chooses. It will be fun to see where he goes with this. All the other characters held their own as well. I could go on and on honestly. I will add that I really enjoyed the rat tap routine (Amaya Hardin, Reese Hinton, Bridget Davis, and Moriah Patterson)--It was so good, and they looked like they were having a great time.

Murry's Dinner Playhouse is something every Arkansan should experience. They host parties, groups, and whatever you are celebrating. This is the place to make memories.

Thank you Warren McCullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. Contact www.warrenmcculloughphotography.com for fabulous headshots and show pics.

Coming up Tuesday, Aug. 16, is OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS by Joe DiPietro, and we were told it was not about Thanksgiving. Check out their website at murrysdp.com, or call them at 501-562-3131 for more information.