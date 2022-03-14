BWW Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Cabot High School

Cabot High School Theatre, 401 N. Lincoln Street, in Cabot, knew how to revolt when they performed Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12, 2022. Fans delighted as the students whirled and twirled while telling the story of a magical little girl, Matilda (Alix Brown), standing up for herself and finding people who understood her.

Brown was really in her element as Matilda. It seemed effortless for her as she went from scene to scene. It was fun to watch her interactions with the different groups of people in her life. She was obviously the odd one out in her family. Though, watching the Wormwoods was very entertaining. Mr. Wormwood (Jackson Osborn), Mrs. Wormwood (Jersey Petross) and Michael Wormwood (Carter Kirby) were definitely over the top. And I don't want to leave out Rudolpho (Jake Johnson), the ballroom dancer with the flowing energy. The musical number "Loud" was hilarious.

Matilda's story-telling grabbed the audience's interest. She was very animated when interacting with Mrs. Phelps the librarian (Makayla Collum). We appreciated the death-defying stunts performed by the Acrobat (Abi Roper) and the Escapologist (Brandon Garlington). They did beautiful work.

The bigger musical numbers are at the school. There you meet Miss Honey (Ava Morris), Bruce (Grayson Lee), Alice (Reagan Whitledge) and the rest of the maggots...I mean classmates who try to survive the reign of terror from Principal Agatha Trunchbull (Jane Morgan Balgavy). Freshman Academy teacher Ms. Balgavy was a hoot as Trunchbull. "The Hammer" was a fantastic introductory song for Trunchbull. It was a love-hate relationship with the audience with her. She was mean, but oh so funny!

For some of these students, this will be their last play as a Cabot High School student and possibly forever. "When I Grow Up" was deeply felt, especially by the parents watching their thespian perform their last musical at Cabot. Directors Melani Morgan Blansett, Courtney Shepard, Liz Mae Yielding, and Ben Brockinton created a magical experience that will forever be remembered by the students and all who were involved.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL's book is written by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics are by Tim Minchin.

For more information on Cabot High School, visit their website at cabotschools.org/schools/cabot-high-school, or check out their Instagram account on www.instagram.com/cabottheatre.