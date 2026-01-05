Feature: Arkansas Theatre Year in Review for 2025

BWW's Theresa talks Theatre News for 2025
Welcome to my 2025 Broadway World Year in Review. It’s been a busy year, and I’m having a great time. This year we've posted 207 articles, which is up 30+ articles from last year. Thank you for allowing me into your world and entertaining me.
I would like to thank my friends Jim Allen, Sandee Pinkstaff, Blake Woodson, Taylor Bumann, Bethany Gere, OBU Intern Owen Dodd, and my daughter Emma Bertram for assisting and guest writing articles. I appreciate each and every one of you!
Also, I would like to thank all of the many photographers who have contributed to these articles. By far, I have received the most photos from Certified Photographer Matthew Sewell and Warren McCullough. If you are looking for some awesome headshots to update your portfolio, hit these guys up. They do beautiful work!
Thank you to the theatres that feed me! Murry's Dinner Playhouse, Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Vapors Live, and Grant County Community Theatre served up deliciousness that will forever keep me coming back. Also, I want to give a shout out to the theaters with concession stands, pop up snack shops, and fundraising treats. I have bought quite a bit of cookies from the Young Players at The Royal Theatre. Sometimes this is the only dinner I eat.
Here’s a quick summary of my shows: I have reviewed 77 Musicals (71 musicals in 2024), 68 Plays - 6 Shakespeare (58 plays in 2024), 13 Concerts (16 concerts in 2024), 5 Dance Shows (2 ballets in 2024), a handful of other performances, and 12 Interviews (9 interviews in 2024). From these, 17 were new-to-me venues/troupes, 36 were high schools or universities, 13 touring shows, 15 youth shows (not at a school), and 1 out of state. Also, I was able to interview on the red carpet in New York City in April, which was a super cool experience!
This year we have said goodbye to The Joint Comedy Theatre and The Studio Theatre, but have welcomed The Music Box Lounge and Southern Theatre Company in Hot Springs, Birdies in North Little Rock, Stage 13 in Little Rock, and Undercurrent Collective in Northeast Arkansas. I know there are a few other new ones, but I haven't officially made my way there and plan to do so in 2026.
Here are my starry-heart eyes (favorites) for 2025
LEADING MAN AWARD: Rex Wilkins in JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton
If you follow me at all, this should not be a surprise. Where did this guy come from?!?! And why has he been hiding from us?!?! Did you see this show? It was amazing, but Rex Wilkins took it to another level!
LEADING MAN IN TRAINING: Jamie Rothacher in BEETLEJUICE JR at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
I saw both the touring show of Beetlejuice and the junior version, and I promise you Jammie Rothacher did just as good of a job as the pro. I was so impressed with this performer, and I can't wait to see what he does next.
LEADING LADY: Emily Swenskie in HAIRSPRAY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Emily Swenskie glows onstage. No matter what production I see her in or what she is doing, she lights up the whole room. Tracy Turnblad was a perfect role for her, and she deserves all the sunshine her way that she emits.
LEADING LADIES IN TRAINING: The cast of SIX: TEEN EDITION at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
Sascha Bass, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, Caroline Pledger, Karah Collins, Blakely White, and Jenna Thaxton tore up the ACT stage comparing their counterparts tragic lives through techno, pop and ballads. To quote my friend Brooke Wallace, “[These Queens] have more talent in their pinky than I could ever dream of having!”
VERSATILITY AWARD: Dakota Mansfield has had so many different roles this year, and I've loved them all. He was equally as great in A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock as he was in ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Club Sway in Little Rock, not to mention Edna Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock. I know I've missed a few roles, but you get the idea. He always has my starry-heart eyes.
Another VERSATILITY AWARD goes to Amaya Hardin, who is a recent graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. This year, she won me over in her lead role as Dolly in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center and again in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock. When not acting, she was teaching moves as choreographer for a few shows. Then, when I talked talked with her at WEST SIDE STORY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock, she said she had a placement with a company in Memphis. I am so super excited for her and can't wait to hear about her new adventures.
ORIGINALITY AWARD: I am excited that you guys are taking chances on new works. I especially like it when it comes directly from local playwrights. This category has three recognitions.
Steve-H-Broadnax III is the newest Artistic Director at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock and has brought a lot of excitement into Central Arkansas' beloved theatrical staple. To open their summer season, The Rep produced ME AND THE DEVIL, which was a shape shifting (more ways than one) drama featuring the Delta blues. I thought it was great. I love shows about music, especially when it hits so close to home, and those actors changing characters right in front of our eyes was so fascinating to watch. I loved it!
The Southern Theatre Company in Hot Springs debuted their new troupe at Vapors Live with DERBY DAY, written by Arkansas native Samuel Brett Williams. Based around playing the ponies at Oaklawn, this intense drama had powerful emotions that had you cheering for the underdog.
Local artist Brandon Nichols wrote and gathered an A-list of a cast for THE EMBER SOCIETY at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock. This spooky musical followed children into a possessed forest that had the whole audience intrigued. Though this was a workshop and some of it has been tweaked, I enjoyed following the process.
BEST DEATH SCENE: I may be getting picky with my preferences now, but I've decided that when you are dead, I need you to stay dead. It's ok if you come back as a different character later, but when the scene is over, I don't like seeing you walk off. I want someone to carry your dead carcass off the stage. With that said, I've chosen two shows for this honor.
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre drug poor Judd (Brad Nance) off the stage by his limbs. I forget if it was by his hands or feet, but they pulled him off like they were about to put him in a ditch somewhere out of the way so everyone could go about their celebration.
During intermission at WEST SIDE STORY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock, the show continued as Officer Schrank (Dakota Mansfield) and his minions examined the bodies of Riff (Logan Babel) and Bernardo (John Rolon Jr), and then proceeded to carry them off in makeshift cloth stretchers before the beginning of Act II. That was a great added touch to the story. You didn't have to watch that part, but it definitely added to the experience.
The HELLO MUSICIANS AWARD: It is no secret that I love it when there is a live band/orchestra putting the music in musicals, but this year a few of you took it another step ahead. Not only were there live music, but they were incorporated into the show. For this award, I am not counting the shows that basically required the musicians to be on stage.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale had the entire orchestra on stage, so Maria and the Von Trapps did the whole show while lacing in and out of the orchestra. That was very cool.
The band at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre had preshow music and the Overture, and then when it was time to really start, they perched on the roof of the house and played from there.
Half credit goes to Bob Bidewell and his crew for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park for the Arts. Though this was technically not a musical, the musicians were incorporated into the show with Bob having a small cameo. That was so cute!
The BEST "NEW TO ME" MUSICAL AWARD: Believe it or not, there are still so many musicals that I haven't seen. In fact, there were 13 musicals this year that I saw them for the first time on stage (not counting a few touring shows). It's not that I don't like watching the popular ones (after all, they do bring in the crowd), but I do get excited if there is something new.
Here is a comprehensive list for 2025:
January
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton
Interview: Jasmine Barboa of AIN'T TOO PROUD TO BEG at Robinson Center in Little Rock
Fergie Philippe AND AN UNLIKELY HERO at Museum if Fine Arts in Little Rock
RIPCORD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
DR IAN AIPPERSPACH ORGAN RECITAL at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia
HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
PRIMARY TRUST in TheatreSquared in Fayetteville
AINT TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Robinson Center in Little Rock
February
PUFFS at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
STEP AFRIKA at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
SOCIAL SECURITY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
ALMOST MAINE at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT with Conway Symphony Orchestra at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
BROADWAY ROCKS with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center in Little Rock
ARKANSANITY with The Main Thing Comedy Trio at The Joint Comedy Club in North Little Rock
TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at the Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock
SEUSSICAL JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton
PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
PROUD 2025 at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
TINSELTOWN TUNES with The Little Rock Winds at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock
Interview: Don Stephenson of BACK TO THE FUTURE at Robinson Center in Little Rock
PETER PAN: BROADWAYS TIMELESS MUSICAL at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock
March
TOIL & TROUBLE at The University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway
FROG AND TOAD KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN WITH Tyler Hilton at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana
ROCKLAHOMA 2025 at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Oklahoma by Blake Woodson
INTO THE WOODS at The Royal Theatre in Benton
THE SOUND OF MUSIC with Arts one Presents at The Medium in Springdale
THEORY OF RELATIVITY at The University of Arkansas Little Rock in Little Rock
GREASE at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton
BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock
AESCHYLUS PROMETHEUS BOUND at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
CHICAGO TEEN EDITION with Community School of the Arts/Institute for the Creative Arts at King's Opera House in Van Buren
GOD OF CARNAGE at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE with The Link Theatre Company at The Fowler Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Conway Christian High School in Conway
FUNNY GIRL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
MURDER AT THE ART SHOW at Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan
DR SEUSS CAT IN THE HAT at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
TWELFTH NIGHT at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville
Interview: Arkansan Jaydon Clark Appears on CHICAGO MED on KARK April 2, 2025
THE OUTSIDER with The Hot Springs Village Players at the Coronado Center in Hot Springs Village
April
DR RAYMOND NAGEM ORGAN RECITAL at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City by Taylor Bumann
NEIL SIMONS RUMORS at The Royal Theatre in Benton
JEKYLL HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
Interview: Caylyn Faith Billing, Audrey Leveritt, Cameron Wade, Chelsea Cooper, Shiloh McDonald Talk about One-Acts at Morrilton High School in Morrilton
THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center in North Little Rock
THE COLOR PURPLE at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
HELLO DOLLY at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia
GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF with Actor Theatre of Little Rock at the Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
Press Release: Celebrity Attractions Announces 2025-2026 Broadway Season
EURYDICE at University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway
THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE with The Main Thing Comedy Trio at The Joint Comedy Theatre in North Little Rock
Press Release: Amanda Horton Honored at University of Central Arkansas in Conway
DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Robinson High School Auditorium in Little Rock
UP DOWN STRANGE CHARMED BEAUTY AND TRUTH in Cabe Theatre at Hendrix College in Conway
THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs
IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville
LEADING LADIES at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
May
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at The University of The Ozarks in Clarksville
LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL with Studio 42 Co at The Melody Theater in Leachville
CARRIE THE MUSICAL at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
Press Release: BROADWAY BOUND AWARDS at Robinson Center
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
CIRCUS AT THE SYMPHONY with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Circus Arts at Robinson Center in Little Rock
RENT at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana
FEATURE: Students Reflect on ALICE BY HEART, Broadway Bound Awards and Theatrical Journey at Pulaski Academy High School
ON GOLDEN POND at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
ALL MY SONS with The Lantern Theatre at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway
ALICE WONDERLAND at Belz Theater Within The Orgel Family Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN
Press Release: UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall
GREATER TUNA at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
Interview: Steve-H-Broadnax III of ME AND THE DEVIL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
DRIVING MISS DAISY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
ME AND THE DEVIL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
LAURA at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home
June
THE PROM with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
MAD HATTERS DUELING PIANOS at MAD House101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Royal Theatre in Benton
Neil Simon'S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
A NEW BRAIN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton
GOD OF CARNAGE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
BOOSIE at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
FLURFFY'S SECRET GARDEN at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
KEN LUDWIGS THE THREE MUSKETEERS at The University of Central Arkansas Summer Theatre in Conway
RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS OKLAHOMA at Jackson County Community Theater in Newport
THE SOUND OF MUSIC with CenterStage Production at Center for the Performing Arts in Russellville
AGATHA CHRISTIES A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre in Searcy
JOSH MALOY at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
HENRY V with The Hot Springs Village Players at The Coronado Center in Hot Springs Village
THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
July
THE TEMPEST with Shakes On the Lake at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre in Fort Smith
CABARET with Undercurrent Collective at The Lounge at Huntington Square in Jonesboro
MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
Trey Johnson at MAD House 101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
DERBY DAY with the Southern Theatre Company at Vapors Live in Hot Springs
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
THE BOOMER HILL BAND at MAD House 101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
LORD OF THE FLIES at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
THE WIZARD OF OZ with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale
24 HOUR PLAYS LITTLE-ROCK at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock by Sandee Pinkstaff
WEST SIDE STORY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
August
DISNEYS NEWSIES JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton
RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Batesville Community Theatre in Batesville
THE WIZARD OF OZ with Studio 42 & Co at Manila High School in Manila
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN at Performing Arts Center On The Square in Searcy
THE AMEN CORNER at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
DISNEYS NEWSIES at The Royal Theatre in Benton
SOMETHING ROTTEN at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
SIX TEEN EDITION at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
THE BUNCO SQUAD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
The Avett Brothers at MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado by Owen Dodd
World Premiere of ROBBIE at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs
JANE EYRE at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home
TRAIN at MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado with Special Guest Edwin McCain by Owen Dodd
Interview: Paul Prater and Paul Noffsinger at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock
September
THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock
SHE KILLS MONSTERS YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
GIN BLOSSOMS WITH SPECIAL GUEST SPIN DOCTORS at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
A RAISIN IN THE SUN with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton
JEKYLL HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton
ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
WILLY WONKA KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
THE MAGIC OF STAGE & SCREEN with The River City Men's Chorus at St James United Methodist Church In Little Rock
EMERALD CITY COUNCIL at The Owen Center at Arkansas State University Beebe in Beebe
THE WHOLE SHEBANG at The University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway
UPTOWN at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
SPEAK OF THE GHOUL at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock
FINDING NEMO JR at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
DEATH OF KINGS with Riverside Actors Theatre at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES ROMEO AND JULIET at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock
THEORY OF RELATIVITY at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia
Interview: Billie And Belle Overstreet of ROCKY HORROR SHOW with Actors Theatre Of Little Rock
October
Interview: Steven Mitchell, Dan Breshears, Levi Wilson at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs
ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Club Sway in Little Rock
THE ADDAMS FAMILY at The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
DISNEYS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale
THE EMBER SOCIETY at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock
THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW with Ballet Arkansas at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
PLAYING WITH FIRE AFTER FRANKENSTEIN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
BEETLEJUICE JR at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Actors Theatre of Little Rock at Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
Mel Brooks YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
ANTIGONE with The Lantern Theatre at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway
Candace Bushnell: TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS, AND SEX AND THE CITY at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at University of Arkansas Little Rock in Little Rock
MRS DOUBTFIRE THE NEW MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock
THE RUNAROUNDS at The Revolution (Rev) Room in Little Rock by Owen Dodd
FLURFFYS TALES FOR SALE at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
12 ANGRY JURORS at Conway High School in Conway
12 ANGRY JURORS at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center in North Little Rock
RAZZLE DAZZLE: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
Interview: Sharpe Dunaway & Daughter London On Bands, Broadcasting, and Building a Creative Life
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES MACBETH at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs
November
WILLY WONKA JR at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock
TROUT FISHING IN AMERICA at Windgate Center for Fine & Performing Arts in Conway
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES HAMLET at University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway
Press Release: SEASON FOUR REVEAL: WE THE PEOPLE STILL WE DREAM with Actors Theatre of Little Rock
BRIGHT STAR in The Owen Center at Arkansas State University in Beebe
Feature: TOAST & TASTE at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock
KEN LUDWIGS MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University-Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge
SCENE & HEARD-MOLLYS MAINSTAGE THEATRE FESTIVAL at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia
ROSE AND THE RIME in The Cabe Theatre at Hendrix College in Conway
ALMOST MAINE at Morrilton High School in Morrilton
MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION at White Hall High School Performing Arts Center in White Hall by Bethany Gere
ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD at University Of The Ozarks Walton Fine Arts Center in Clarksville
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock
MOZARTS THE MAGIC FLUTE at Ouachita Baptist University McBeth Recital Hall in Arkadelphia
FEATURE: RODNEY BLOCK COLLECTIVE at UALR WINTERFEST in Little Rock
THE ROBINSON COMEDY at Jor T Robinson High School in Little Rock
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Performing Arts Center on the Square in Searcy
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock
A VERY MERRY MUSIC BOX CHRISTMAS at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs
DISNEYS FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock
December
SHE LOVES ME at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs
A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton by Emma Bertram
Interview: Coburn Goss and Jeremy Williams at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
Interview: Corbin and Grace Pitts Talk About Life Outside of Arkansas
Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
A HOT COCOA NUTTY NUTCRACKER at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs
HAIRSPRAY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock
JUNIE B IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock
THE NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR with Ballet Arkansas and Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center in Little Rock
MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2025 at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton
A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock
Photos: GOOD TIME CHARLEY World Premiere at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock
YE OLDE CHRISTMASSE MADRIGAL FEASTE with Sheridan High School and Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan
CHAMPAGNE AND MISTLETOE at Vapors Live in Hot Springs
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock
A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway
TAMMIE BROWNS HOLIDAY SPARKLE at Club Sway in Little Rock by Emma Bertram
Feature: Doctor by Day/LADY KASSANDRA THE WHITE at Night by Emma Bertram
