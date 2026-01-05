Feature: Arkansas Theatre Year in Review for 2025

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Welcome to my 2025 Broadway World Year in Review. It’s been a busy year, and I’m having a great time. This year we've posted 207 articles, which is up 30+ articles from last year. Thank you for allowing me into your world and entertaining me.

I would like to thank my friends Jim Allen, Sandee Pinkstaff, Blake Woodson, Taylor Bumann, Bethany Gere, OBU Intern Owen Dodd, and my daughter Emma Bertram for assisting and guest writing articles. I appreciate each and every one of you!

Also, I would like to thank all of the many photographers who have contributed to these articles. By far, I have received the most photos from Certified Photographer Matthew Sewell and Warren McCullough. If you are looking for some awesome headshots to update your portfolio, hit these guys up. They do beautiful work!

Thank you to the theatres that feed me! Murry's Dinner Playhouse, Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Vapors Live, and Grant County Community Theatre served up deliciousness that will forever keep me coming back. Also, I want to give a shout out to the theaters with concession stands, pop up snack shops, and fundraising treats. I have bought quite a bit of cookies from the Young Players at The Royal Theatre. Sometimes this is the only dinner I eat.

Here’s a quick summary of my shows: I have reviewed 77 Musicals (71 musicals in 2024), 68 Plays - 6 Shakespeare (58 plays in 2024), 13 Concerts (16 concerts in 2024), 5 Dance Shows (2 ballets in 2024), a handful of other performances, and 12 Interviews (9 interviews in 2024). From these, 17 were new-to-me venues/troupes, 36 were high schools or universities, 13 touring shows, 15 youth shows (not at a school), and 1 out of state. Also, I was able to interview on the red carpet in New York City in April, which was a super cool experience!

This year we have said goodbye to The Joint Comedy Theatre and The Studio Theatre, but have welcomed The Music Box Lounge and Southern Theatre Company in Hot Springs, Birdies in North Little Rock, Stage 13 in Little Rock, and Undercurrent Collective in Northeast Arkansas. I know there are a few other new ones, but I haven't officially made my way there and plan to do so in 2026.

Here are my starry-heart eyes (favorites) for 2025

LEADING MAN AWARD: Rex Wilkins in JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

If you follow me at all, this should not be a surprise. Where did this guy come from?!?! And why has he been hiding from us?!?! Did you see this show? It was amazing, but Rex Wilkins took it to another level!

LEADING MAN IN TRAINING: Jamie Rothacher in BEETLEJUICE JR at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

I saw both the touring show of Beetlejuice and the junior version, and I promise you Jammie Rothacher did just as good of a job as the pro. I was so impressed with this performer, and I can't wait to see what he does next.

LEADING LADY: Emily Swenskie in HAIRSPRAY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock

Emily Swenskie glows onstage. No matter what production I see her in or what she is doing, she lights up the whole room. Tracy Turnblad was a perfect role for her, and she deserves all the sunshine her way that she emits.

LEADING LADIES IN TRAINING: The cast of SIX: TEEN EDITION at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Sascha Bass, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, Caroline Pledger, Karah Collins, Blakely White, and Jenna Thaxton tore up the ACT stage comparing their counterparts tragic lives through techno, pop and ballads. To quote my friend Brooke Wallace, “[These Queens] have more talent in their pinky than I could ever dream of having!”

VERSATILITY AWARD: Dakota Mansfield has had so many different roles this year, and I've loved them all. He was equally as great in A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock as he was in ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Club Sway in Little Rock, not to mention Edna Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock. I know I've missed a few roles, but you get the idea. He always has my starry-heart eyes.

Another VERSATILITY AWARD goes to Amaya Hardin, who is a recent graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. This year, she won me over in her lead role as Dolly in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center and again in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock. When not acting, she was teaching moves as choreographer for a few shows. Then, when I talked talked with her at WEST SIDE STORY at Actors Theatre of Little Rock, she said she had a placement with a company in Memphis. I am so super excited for her and can't wait to hear about her new adventures.

ORIGINALITY AWARD: I am excited that you guys are taking chances on new works. I especially like it when it comes directly from local playwrights. This category has three recognitions.

Steve-H-Broadnax III is the newest Artistic Director at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock and has brought a lot of excitement into Central Arkansas' beloved theatrical staple. To open their summer season, The Rep produced ME AND THE DEVIL, which was a shape shifting (more ways than one) drama featuring the Delta blues. I thought it was great. I love shows about music, especially when it hits so close to home, and those actors changing characters right in front of our eyes was so fascinating to watch. I loved it!

The Southern Theatre Company in Hot Springs debuted their new troupe at Vapors Live with DERBY DAY, written by Arkansas native Samuel Brett Williams. Based around playing the ponies at Oaklawn, this intense drama had powerful emotions that had you cheering for the underdog.

Local artist Brandon Nichols wrote and gathered an A-list of a cast for THE EMBER SOCIETY at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock. This spooky musical followed children into a possessed forest that had the whole audience intrigued. Though this was a workshop and some of it has been tweaked, I enjoyed following the process.

BEST DEATH SCENE: I may be getting picky with my preferences now, but I've decided that when you are dead, I need you to stay dead. It's ok if you come back as a different character later, but when the scene is over, I don't like seeing you walk off. I want someone to carry your dead carcass off the stage. With that said, I've chosen two shows for this honor.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre drug poor Judd (Brad Nance) off the stage by his limbs. I forget if it was by his hands or feet, but they pulled him off like they were about to put him in a ditch somewhere out of the way so everyone could go about their celebration.

During intermission at WEST SIDE STORY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock, the show continued as Officer Schrank (Dakota Mansfield) and his minions examined the bodies of Riff (Logan Babel) and Bernardo (John Rolon Jr), and then proceeded to carry them off in makeshift cloth stretchers before the beginning of Act II. That was a great added touch to the story. You didn't have to watch that part, but it definitely added to the experience.

The HELLO MUSICIANS AWARD: It is no secret that I love it when there is a live band/orchestra putting the music in musicals, but this year a few of you took it another step ahead. Not only were there live music, but they were incorporated into the show. For this award, I am not counting the shows that basically required the musicians to be on stage.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale had the entire orchestra on stage, so Maria and the Von Trapps did the whole show while lacing in and out of the orchestra. That was very cool.

The band at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre had preshow music and the Overture, and then when it was time to really start, they perched on the roof of the house and played from there.

Half credit goes to Bob Bidewell and his crew for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park for the Arts. Though this was technically not a musical, the musicians were incorporated into the show with Bob having a small cameo. That was so cute!

The BEST "NEW TO ME" MUSICAL AWARD: Believe it or not, there are still so many musicals that I haven't seen. In fact, there were 13 musicals this year that I saw them for the first time on stage (not counting a few touring shows). It's not that I don't like watching the popular ones (after all, they do bring in the crowd), but I do get excited if there is something new.

Here is a comprehensive list for 2025:

January

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Interview: Jasmine Barboa of AIN'T TOO PROUD TO BEG at Robinson Center in Little Rock

Fergie Philippe AND AN UNLIKELY HERO at Museum if Fine Arts in Little Rock

RIPCORD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

DR IAN AIPPERSPACH ORGAN RECITAL at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

PRIMARY TRUST in TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

AINT TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Robinson Center in Little Rock

February

PUFFS at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

STEP AFRIKA at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

SOCIAL SECURITY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

ALMOST MAINE at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT with Conway Symphony Orchestra at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

BROADWAY ROCKS with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center in Little Rock

ARKANSANITY with The Main Thing Comedy Trio at The Joint Comedy Club in North Little Rock

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at the Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock

SEUSSICAL JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

PROUD 2025 at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

TINSELTOWN TUNES with The Little Rock Winds at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock

Interview: Don Stephenson of BACK TO THE FUTURE at Robinson Center in Little Rock

PETER PAN: BROADWAYS TIMELESS MUSICAL at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock

March

TOIL & TROUBLE at The University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

FROG AND TOAD KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN WITH Tyler Hilton at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE at Silvermoon Children's Theatre in Texarkana

ROCKLAHOMA 2025 at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Oklahoma by Blake Woodson

INTO THE WOODS at The Royal Theatre in Benton

THE SOUND OF MUSIC with Arts one Presents at The Medium in Springdale

THEORY OF RELATIVITY at The University of Arkansas Little Rock in Little Rock

GREASE at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

AESCHYLUS PROMETHEUS BOUND at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

CHICAGO TEEN EDITION with Community School of the Arts/Institute for the Creative Arts at King's Opera House in Van Buren

GOD OF CARNAGE at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE with The Link Theatre Company at The Fowler Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Conway Christian High School in Conway

FUNNY GIRL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW at Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan

DR SEUSS CAT IN THE HAT at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

TWELFTH NIGHT at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

Interview: Arkansan Jaydon Clark Appears on CHICAGO MED on KARK April 2, 2025

THE OUTSIDER with The Hot Springs Village Players at the Coronado Center in Hot Springs Village

April

DR RAYMOND NAGEM ORGAN RECITAL at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City by Taylor Bumann

NEIL SIMONS RUMORS at The Royal Theatre in Benton

JEKYLL HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

Interview: Caylyn Faith Billing, Audrey Leveritt, Cameron Wade, Chelsea Cooper, Shiloh McDonald Talk about One-Acts at Morrilton High School in Morrilton

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center in North Little Rock

THE COLOR PURPLE at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

HELLO DOLLY at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia

GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF with Actor Theatre of Little Rock at the Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

Press Release: Celebrity Attractions Announces 2025-2026 Broadway Season

EURYDICE at University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE with The Main Thing Comedy Trio at The Joint Comedy Theatre in North Little Rock

Press Release: Amanda Horton Honored at University of Central Arkansas in Conway

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Robinson High School Auditorium in Little Rock

UP DOWN STRANGE CHARMED BEAUTY AND TRUTH in Cabe Theatre at Hendrix College in Conway

THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

LEADING LADIES at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

May

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at The University of The Ozarks in Clarksville

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL with Studio 42 Co at The Melody Theater in Leachville

CARRIE THE MUSICAL at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

Press Release: BROADWAY BOUND AWARDS at Robinson Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

CIRCUS AT THE SYMPHONY with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Circus Arts at Robinson Center in Little Rock

RENT at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana

FEATURE: Students Reflect on ALICE BY HEART, Broadway Bound Awards and Theatrical Journey at Pulaski Academy High School

ON GOLDEN POND at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

ALL MY SONS with The Lantern Theatre at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway

ALICE WONDERLAND at Belz Theater Within The Orgel Family Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

Press Release: UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall

GREATER TUNA at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

Interview: Steve-H-Broadnax III of ME AND THE DEVIL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

DRIVING MISS DAISY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

ME AND THE DEVIL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

LAURA at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

June

THE PROM with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

MAD HATTERS DUELING PIANOS at MAD House101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Neil Simon'S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

A NEW BRAIN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

GOD OF CARNAGE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

BOOSIE at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

FLURFFY'S SECRET GARDEN at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

KEN LUDWIGS THE THREE MUSKETEERS at The University of Central Arkansas Summer Theatre in Conway

RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS OKLAHOMA at Jackson County Community Theater in Newport

THE SOUND OF MUSIC with CenterStage Production at Center for the Performing Arts in Russellville

AGATHA CHRISTIES A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre in Searcy

JOSH MALOY at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

HENRY V with The Hot Springs Village Players at The Coronado Center in Hot Springs Village

THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

July

THE TEMPEST with Shakes On the Lake at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS OKLAHOMA at Fort Smith Little Theatre in Fort Smith

CABARET with Undercurrent Collective at The Lounge at Huntington Square in Jonesboro

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

Trey Johnson at MAD House 101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

DERBY DAY with the Southern Theatre Company at Vapors Live in Hot Springs

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

THE BOOMER HILL BAND at MAD House 101 Restaurant Bar in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

LORD OF THE FLIES at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

THE WIZARD OF OZ with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale

24 HOUR PLAYS LITTLE-ROCK at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock by Sandee Pinkstaff

WEST SIDE STORY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

August

DISNEYS NEWSIES JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

RODGERS HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Batesville Community Theatre in Batesville

THE WIZARD OF OZ with Studio 42 & Co at Manila High School in Manila

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN at Performing Arts Center On The Square in Searcy

THE AMEN CORNER at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

DISNEYS NEWSIES at The Royal Theatre in Benton

SOMETHING ROTTEN at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

SIX TEEN EDITION at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

THE BUNCO SQUAD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

The Avett Brothers at MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado by Owen Dodd

World Premiere of ROBBIE at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs

JANE EYRE at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

TRAIN at MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado with Special Guest Edwin McCain by Owen Dodd

Interview: Paul Prater and Paul Noffsinger at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock

September

THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

SHE KILLS MONSTERS YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

GIN BLOSSOMS WITH SPECIAL GUEST SPIN DOCTORS at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

A RAISIN IN THE SUN with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

JEKYLL HYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Texarkana Repertory Company in Texarkana

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

WILLY WONKA KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

THE MAGIC OF STAGE & SCREEN with The River City Men's Chorus at St James United Methodist Church In Little Rock

EMERALD CITY COUNCIL at The Owen Center at Arkansas State University Beebe in Beebe

THE WHOLE SHEBANG at The University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

UPTOWN at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

SPEAK OF THE GHOUL at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock

FINDING NEMO JR at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

DEATH OF KINGS with Riverside Actors Theatre at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES ROMEO AND JULIET at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock

THEORY OF RELATIVITY at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia

Interview: Billie And Belle Overstreet of ROCKY HORROR SHOW with Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

October

Interview: Steven Mitchell, Dan Breshears, Levi Wilson at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs

ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Club Sway in Little Rock

THE ADDAMS FAMILY at The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

DISNEYS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH with Arts One Presents at The Medium in Springdale

THE EMBER SOCIETY at Birdies Cabaret Theater Lounge in North Little Rock

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW with Ballet Arkansas at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

PLAYING WITH FIRE AFTER FRANKENSTEIN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

BEETLEJUICE JR at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Actors Theatre of Little Rock at Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

Mel Brooks YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

ANTIGONE with The Lantern Theatre at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway

Candace Bushnell: TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS, AND SEX AND THE CITY at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at University of Arkansas Little Rock in Little Rock

MRS DOUBTFIRE THE NEW MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

THE RUNAROUNDS at The Revolution (Rev) Room in Little Rock by Owen Dodd

FLURFFYS TALES FOR SALE at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

12 ANGRY JURORS at Conway High School in Conway

12 ANGRY JURORS at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center in North Little Rock

RAZZLE DAZZLE: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

Interview: Sharpe Dunaway & Daughter London On Bands, Broadcasting, and Building a Creative Life

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES MACBETH at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs

November

WILLY WONKA JR at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock

TROUT FISHING IN AMERICA at Windgate Center for Fine & Performing Arts in Conway

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARES HAMLET at University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

Press Release: SEASON FOUR REVEAL: WE THE PEOPLE STILL WE DREAM with Actors Theatre of Little Rock

BRIGHT STAR in The Owen Center at Arkansas State University in Beebe

Feature: TOAST & TASTE at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock

KEN LUDWIGS MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University-Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge

SCENE & HEARD-MOLLYS MAINSTAGE THEATRE FESTIVAL at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia

ROSE AND THE RIME in The Cabe Theatre at Hendrix College in Conway

ALMOST MAINE at Morrilton High School in Morrilton

MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION at White Hall High School Performing Arts Center in White Hall by Bethany Gere

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD at University Of The Ozarks Walton Fine Arts Center in Clarksville

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock

MOZARTS THE MAGIC FLUTE at Ouachita Baptist University McBeth Recital Hall in Arkadelphia

FEATURE: RODNEY BLOCK COLLECTIVE at UALR WINTERFEST in Little Rock

THE ROBINSON COMEDY at Jor T Robinson High School in Little Rock

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Performing Arts Center on the Square in Searcy

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

A VERY MERRY MUSIC BOX CHRISTMAS at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs

DISNEYS FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

December

SHE LOVES ME at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY at The Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton by Emma Bertram

Interview: Coburn Goss and Jeremy Williams at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Interview: Corbin and Grace Pitts Talk About Life Outside of Arkansas

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

A HOT COCOA NUTTY NUTCRACKER at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs

HAIRSPRAY with Actors Theatre of Little Rock at The Quapaw United Methodist Church Basement in Little Rock

JUNIE B IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS at Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock

THE NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR with Ballet Arkansas and Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center in Little Rock

MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2025 at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Photos: GOOD TIME CHARLEY World Premiere at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock

YE OLDE CHRISTMASSE MADRIGAL FEASTE with Sheridan High School and Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan

CHAMPAGNE AND MISTLETOE at Vapors Live in Hot Springs

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

TAMMIE BROWNS HOLIDAY SPARKLE at Club Sway in Little Rock by Emma Bertram

Feature: Doctor by Day/LADY KASSANDRA THE WHITE at Night by Emma Bertram

