Review: Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR. at Red Curtain Theatre Thrills the Audience 'Right Before Your Eyes'

The Red Curtain Theatre is one of those companies that appeal to the whole family. Quickly they go from little kids to teenagers to adult shows. No one is left out, and there is a place for every type of theatre dweller. This past weekend, Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, the teenage thespians performed JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR in the Conway Junior High School auditorium, 1815 Prince St, in Conway, to a very enthusiastic crowd.

Based on the book James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl, with words and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Timothy Allen McDonald, the musical take James (Leah Fimple) out of the orphanage to his aunts Spiker's (Nola Glueck) and Sponge's (Riley Payne) house, where they make him sleep with the insects. Ladahlord (Mark Kennedy) gives James some magic juice that makes a giant peach grow and several of the insects. A grand adventure happens, James decides who his real family is, and they all live happily ever after.

There were quite a few catchy songs in this show. The musical opened with Right Before Your Eyes with Ladahlord (Kennedy) leading the cast. Kennedy was engaging and colorfully dressed. He was delightful to watch as he weaved throughout the characters while singing the synopsis of the story. Property of Spiker and Sponge was a super fun introduction to the unscrupulous aunts. Glueck and Payne were so cheeky in their villainy, they were enjoyable through their despicableness. The song with the most laughs, though, goes to the Earthworm (Eli Halter) with his show tune number Plump and Juicy. Everything about it was perfect. Halter had the whole audience laughing so hard, we had tears in our eyes.

There were a few groupings where the chemistry was engaging. James (Fimple) and Matron Nurse (Lucy Strahin) had a nurturing moment that made it sad when James was handed over to his aunts. Though I thought the romantic pairing of a Ladybug (Ansley Sherman) and a Grasshopper (Conner Moyer) was an odd choice, Sherman and Moyer made it work and seemed like it was a good idea. The flirting was visibly noticeable between the two characters. The whole friend group worked really well. Spider (Mattie Watson) and Centipede (Barrett Carter) were very caring to Earthworm (Halter) during all of his freakouts. They all blended well as a family.

The choreography was daring. I have heard from several directors who lead high school casts that they do not like doing stunts on stage. Red Curtain embraced the talents of their gymnast dancers and made the flips work during the ensemble scenes. It added excitement to the group numbers, and I'm sure the actors enjoyed it immensely.

Of course, none of this is possible without the support, guidance, and creative influences from their production team. Bravo to Director: Kyle Chassells, Assistant Director: Tyler Alexander, Music Director: Kent Britton, Choreographers: Christina Munoz Madsen, Rebecca Dillon, and Ansley Sherman, Stage Manager: Donna Dahlem, Stage Design: Johnny Passmore, Stage Construction: Johnny Passmore, Tyler Alexander, Tom McLeod, Conway Junior High School and Conway High School Theatre Departments, Costume Design: Emmalee Dillon, Props: Weston Newman, Lighting Design: Maxwell Epps and Johnny Passmore, Lighting Operator: Johnny Passmore, Spot Operator: Maxwell Epps, Projection Design: Daniel Cathers, Projection Operator: Mia Williams, Stagehands: Emma Cariker and Makenzie Smith, Photographer: Luke Welch, and Producer Kristen Dickerson.

Next up, the Red Curtain is giving the adults time on stage with A...MY NAME IS ALICE in November and then back to the kids with RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. The workshops fill up fast, so keep a close eye on their website at redcurtaintheatre.com for ways to join this growing theatrical family.