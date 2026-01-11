Sean Steele to Make Solo Show Debut with WHO I'D BE at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present “Sean Steele: Who I’d Be” on Saturday, February 28 at 1 p.m.

The show is produced by Spencer Sher and Sean Steele with music direction by Kenneth Gartman (Gotta Sing)

Who I’d Be will take the audience through Sean’s career, meeting his “chosen family” along the way.

Sean’s solo show will feature Michael Andreaus (MJ, Ain’t Too Proud), Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Keara Byron, Ben Hardin, Morgan Hardin, Kat Rodruigez (Wicked), Phil Sloves (Spongebob Squarepants), Will Stotts, Megan Taber, and Trent Taber.

The show will feature additional musical arrangements by Noah Turner.

The band will include Kenneth Gartman, Ronan McKinnon, Spencer Sher, and Sean Steele.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are available. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum.