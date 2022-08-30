Review: IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE THE MUSICAL at TheatreSquared Embraces the Campy Spirit in this Sci-Fi Comedy

I love going to TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., in Fayetteville. This charming venue never disappoints with the theatrical offerings that they present. So, when I heard that the world premiere of IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE THE MUSICAL was coming, I knew I wanted to go, even though I was not familiar with the 1950s movie. It just sounded like it would be a lot of fun, and let me tell you folks, I've seen a lot of shows this summer, and this musical is the most humorous, inventive, campy production thus far. From the creative minds of Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, and directed by Laura Braza, the talent in this cast and group of musicians is so undeniable, and the marriage of oddity and art melds into a harmonious world of strangeness that warms the heart and tickles the funny bone. This show is definitely worth the drive to Northwest Arkansas, and will be playing through Sept. 18.

Astronomer John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones) is hiding out in Sandrock, Arizona, and trying to woo local teacher Ellen Fields (Gabriella Perez) with his fancy telescope and big city knowledge. A spacecraft lands near the community, and Putnam tries to convince the townspeople of this news. Maizie, the town peanut brittle maker (Ann Delaney), Sheriff Matt Warren (James Taylor Odom), the sheriff's sidekick Barney (Andres Enriquez), and Reporter Heckie (Sharriese Y Hamilton), of course think he's crazy. That is until they are possessed by the aliens, who need their form to fit in with the townspeople. After that, they are ready to kill the aliens. Eventually John and Ellen find out that all the aliens want is to fix their ship and leave, but then it is up to them to convince the rest of the townspeople.

Other than Jones and Perez, everyone else has multiple characters and aliens to portray, and each character gets funnier and funnier. The chemistry with the whole cast was awesome. Jones and Perez were sweet to watch during the courting. Odom's sheriff was so funny, especially when he mumbled. Enriquez was so cute as both Barney and Frank. I couldn't help but smile every time he was on. Delaney is a fabulous character actress, and Hamilton's spunk was delightful. Everyone was enjoyable to watch, and I didn't want the fun to end.

"We Are Out There" is a fantastic opening number that sets the tone to the sci-fi theme. It cracked me up when the 'put on your 3-D glasses' came on, and then things were launched into the audience. The set was cool looking, and I loved how they had moving lights as stars. The music was outer spacy, and though I couldn't see the band, their efforts did not go unnoticed. Bravo to Conductor/Keyboard Lisa Auten, Percussionist Chris Scherer, and Woodwinds Michael Hanna and Sarah Reed.

I think that the Chicago Shakespeare Theater has created a spectacular show, and I am going to predict that this musical is going to do great things. Don't miss it! For tickets, visit their website at tix.theatre2.org/events.