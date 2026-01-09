Video: Joey Fatone Earns 20-Second Ovation On First Entrance In & JULIET National Tour





Pop icon Joey Fatone received a 20-second ovation upon his first entrance as part of the cast of the North American tour of & JULIET, Joey is reprising the role of Lance following his recent Broadway run. Watch the video of his first entrance below!

Fatone joins the touring company for a limited hometown engagement while the production plays the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando from January 6–11, 2026.

Fatone made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Mark in Rent and later starred as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004. Earlier this year, he joined the Broadway company of & JULIET as Lance before stepping into the role on tour. Before his stage career, Fatone rose to international fame as a founding member of the multi-platinum boy band *NSYNC, a frequent collaborator of songwriter and producer Max Martin.

The North American tour of & JULIET is led by 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet. The touring cast also includes Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Crystal Kellogg as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Joseph Torres as Romeo, and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble features Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht, and Ryan Winkler. The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen, with company management by Denny Daniello.

& JULIET is currently playing at Toledo’s Stranahan Theatre through December 21, 2025, before continuing its second year on tour. The production is scheduled to visit more than 40 cities, including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, Austin, and a return engagement in Chicago in summer 2026.

The musical reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, asking what would happen if Juliet chose a different ending. The score features pop hits by Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”