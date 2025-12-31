Review: YE OLDE CHRISTMASSE MADRIGAL FEASTE at Grant County Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It has been decades since the last time I went to a Madrigal Feaste, and after attending Ye Olde Christmasse Madrigal Feaste with Sheridan High Choirs and Grant County Community Theatre, which ran December 18–21, I’ve decided I need to make this a yearly tradition! From the moment I arrived, it was clear this would be an evening rooted in music, merriment, and community spirit.

Before even entering Ye Olde Lancaster Hall, guests were treated to festive carols outside by the Sheridan Middle School Choir. Led by Karissa Lindsey, these Lords and Ladies in training filled the chilly air with bright voices and infectious holiday spirit, quite literally warming the crowd as they gathered. Their joyful singing served as a charming prelude to the feast ahead, wrapping everyone in Christmas cheer before a single candle was lit indoors.

Photo credit: Jeremy Wayne

Once inside, the atmosphere shifted fully into celebration. A madrigal feaste is not meant to be a passive experience, and this production wholeheartedly embraced that joyful chaos. Audience members were encouraged to laugh, cheer, and take part in the fun, creating an environment that felt more like a communal holiday gathering than a formal performance. The performers weren’t simply presenting music; they were inviting us to the table as honored guests.

The Sheridan High Choirs sounded absolutely wonderful, delivering traditional carols and madrigals with strong harmonies and a clear love for the music. There’s something especially magical about hearing young voices bring this repertoire to life. These students carried themselves with impressive poise, balancing musical excellence with theatrical storytelling, and their enthusiasm was downright contagious.

Presiding over the evening with delightful flair were the Hosts of the Feaste, each playing a vital role in the night’s success. Lord High Music Maker Jeremy Wayne, Sheridan High School Choir Director, served as the musical backbone of the evening, guiding his singers from fanfare to fanfare, allowing for solos and merriment throughout the evening.

Tucker Dowler

Photo Credit: Paula Dowler

And my starry-heart eyes most assuredly belong to Tucker Dowler, whose reign as the Lord of Misrule had me laughing from first proclamation to the final bow. With a mischievous grin and boundless charisma, Dowler bewitched the hall, commanding Lords and Ladies alike with ease. His quick wit and playful antics kept the revelry alive at every turn, proving him a master of merry chaos. Verily, I would gladly pledge fealty to his misrule and follow him straight into next year’s feaste.

Now Once Upon a Time in a land far, far (not too far) away at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, I, too, dabbled in the choral arts under the direction of John Erwin, so it was a delight to see that his words (Madrigal Feaste Script) were still being used to this day. He will forever be the Master of Arkansas Choir in my eyes.

Providing the entertainment for our taste buds, the Master of Culinary Art Kimm Marquez and Lady Birds Cafe delivered a feast that was most worthy of the King’s own table—hearty, comforting, and rich with holiday cheer. In proper medieval fashion, I partook freely of the wassail, quaffing two full cups with nary a shred of regret. The spiced warmth only deepened the revelry of the night, and as the merriment grew, one could not help but cry, “Huzzah!” for a true madrigal feaste must nourish both the body and the spirit.

Flaming Figgy Pudding

Photo Credit: Donna Dowler

Visually, the evening was a treat as well. Costumes evoked a classic Renaissance feel without feeling overdone, helping transport the audience straight into “Ye Olde Christmasse.” The attention to atmosphere—from props to character work—made the evening feel thoughtfully crafted and special.

By the final notes, my heart was full, my cheeks hurt from smiling, and I found myself wondering why I ever let decades pass between madrigal feastes. Ye Olde Christmasse Madrigal Feaste wasn’t just an entertaining night out; it was a celebration of tradition, collaboration, and holiday spirit. Count me in for next year! Huzzah and long live the wassail!

Lords and Ladies of Song: Jaxson Andrews, Aden Bartlett, Jordan Dennis, Ainslee Eubanks, Ethan Everett, Jenna Grundmann, Parker Guthrie, Brynlee Guy, Vida Jimenez, Blake Jimerson, George Lachowsky, Faith Landers, Kaydyn Lawson, Carter Lowery, Jaxson McBrier, Ellie McGinley, McCurry Meyer, Natalie Rowe, Allie Sharp, Autumn Stewart, Kalyn Taylor, Abigail Thomas, Violet Tripp, Chauseus Vang, Kaylee Wagner, Liberty Washausen, Kaylin Witty

