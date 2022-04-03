BWW Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Pocket Community Theatre

Tucked away on a hill in the fabulous town of Hot Springs, sits this charming, active theatre that has the best collective, comedic timing that I have ever seen. Currently, the Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine Street, in Hot Springs, has a fantastic group of six women performing STEEL MAGNOLIAS through April 10. Tickets can be purchased at www.pockettheatre.com or at the door, but I encourage you to get them soon, because when word of mouth gets around about how funny and touching this production is, I don't want you to be turned away.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS, written by Robert Harling and directed by Ann Wilson, is based on six women and how they deal with tragedy through humor and friendship, and set in a hair salon in Northwest Louisiana. Shelby (Lilie Lim) has type 1 diabetes and has complications after having a baby; M'Lynn (Christi Goode Day) is her mother that wants what is best for her daughter; Truvy (Melony Martinez) is the hair salon owner; Annelle (Brittany Cranton) is the new-in-town beautician; Clairee (Barbara Morgan) is the wife of the deceased mayor; and Ouiser (Linda Rickel) is the town grump. On Saturdays they get together at the salon to get their hair fixed and talk about their lives.

These women have great chemistry, and the audience on Friday night felt it. Lim was actually glowing as if she were a new bride and then a new mother. Her fragility was emitted as she had the diabetic seizures, so much so that it was almost too much to watch without tearing up and look around for an actual doctor. Day was "strong as steel" as she helped and had concerns for her daughter throughout the play up until the end, when she had her breakdown for her loss. Martinez was charming as the one who gave the girls a place to gather. She played well off of Cranton, who had the most transformation to do in the play. Cranton was convincing as the painfully shy new girl who had a lot of mysterious history. Morgan was statuesque as Clairee and brought the laughs when it was her turn. And of course, everyone thought Rickel was a hoot as Ouiser.

You have one more weekend to catch this play-April 8 and 9 at 7pm and April 10 at 2pm. I love visiting this theater and can't wait for my next visit. The Pocket Theatre will have a Broadway Cabaret May 21, 2022, and the finish out the spring season with Little Women June 3-5 and 10-12. Watch their website or Facebook for more information.