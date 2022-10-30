Review: ACT II GALA AND DRIVING MISS DAISY at Argenta Community Theatre Christen the Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center

The Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock, brings another smashing classic to the stage, and this time it was complimented by a delicious dinner. For a special four nights to christen ACT II, their new educational black box, ACT served up filet mignon and wine to pair with Alfred Uhry's DRIVING MISS DAISY, which had the audience declaring their love for the whole experience.

Prior to this inaugural show opening in the new space, there was a two-day gala a few weeks back. Presented by Gwatney Chevrolet, Gwatney Buick GMC, and Ben E. Keith Foods, ACT had performances by many alumni from past shows and children that have embraced the opportunities allotted by the community theatre. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, their featured guest speaker was George Newbern of FATHER OF THE BRIDE and ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING, among other popular shows and movies. I was present for Thursday, Oct. 13 gala, which featured Elizabeth Williams, who was a pioneer in producing shows on Broadway. As an added treat, I got to see my favorite theatrical couple Craig Wilson and Satia Spencer perform pieces from MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL, which I loved so much. I promise I try not to be a crazy fan girl, but when I saw both of them there, I could not wait to see them transform back into their characters that I loved so much! What a treat!! Broadway World sends out a big thank you to Sydney Wolfe, Executive Director at Argenta Community Theater, for inviting me. I had a great time!

Now, back to Friday evening, Oct., 28. We sat with some ACT board members, which was great. I asked my seatmate Chad about his role as a board member. He informed me that Judy Tennenbaum was like a second mother to him, and though he is not very artistic, he enjoys coming and supporting the theatre. He said that as board members, they help guide the financials. I asked if he helps raise funds or donate funds. He said both. I didn't pry too much, but in my research, I learned Chad is actually Dr. Chad Rodgers, MD, of Little Rock Pediatric Clinic. He serves as Chief Medical Officer for the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and is the 2015 recipient of Arkansas Children's Hospital's Dr. Tom Ed Townsend Award, according to their website. I never know who I'm going to meet. It's always an exciting adventure for me.

DRIVING MISS DAISY is a one-act play that follows a 25-year relationship during the 50s and 60s between Daisy Werthan (Judy Trice) and her driver Hoke Coleburn (Jeremiah Herman). Miss Daisy is an aging Jewish woman with big opinions and fiercely independent, but when she has a wreck, her son Boolie Werthan (Drew Jansen) insists she gets a driver. Boolie takes it upon himself to hire Hoke, even though Miss Daisy protests, and resists using him until he finally talks her into taking her to the grocery store six days later. From there, each scene is small exerts of life passing by and their interactions. She teaches him how to read; they take a road trip out of state together; they make it through a synagogue bombing; Miss Daisy goes to a speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., though doesn't join Hoke; and, in the end, he keeps seeing her even when she moves to an assistant living facility. DRIVING MISS DAISY is funny, endearing, and addresses racial bias and overcomes social traditions through their time together.

Directed by Vincent Insalaco, this play has an all-star cast. All three of these actors represent the best of what Arkansas has to offer to the ACT II stage. ACT has a gift for having actors who embodies their character so well, that it is hard to imagine them any other way.

Judy Trice personifies Miss Daisy. She is sassy, brilliant, and embraces her inner old Jewish woman. You can't help but smile every time she delivers a line, because you know you have or have had a granny-type person in your life like her, and if you haven't, then you know you want one like her. She goes from being able to handle herself fine, to gradually getting more and more vulnerable as the play progresses. That tongue, though, is witty to the very end, and Trice delivers her zingers expertly.

The men in the story are equally astounding. Jeremiah Herman is gentile as Hoke. He is caring, strong, and gives the right support to his leading lady. Drew Jansen as Boolie seems to be the typical Jewish son that takes care of business and helps his mom the best he can. Jansen also provides the original music in the show, which is complimentary to the period of the play.... absolutely beautiful!

You have one more weekend to catch this amazing show, Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 5. For tickets and more information on upcoming productions, visit argentacommunitytheater.org.