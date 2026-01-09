Review: Stephein Sondheim;s PUTTING IT TOGETHER Contemplates Human Relationships at Foundry Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thursday 8th January 2026, 7pm, Foundry Theatre Sydney

Stephen Sondheim’s fabulous music is presented in a different ‘light’ as songs from across four decades of the maestro’s work come together for PUTTING IT TOGETHER. Celebrating the depth and complexity of his examination of human behaviour, five fabulous performers and three musicians give well known numbers a new meaning in a storyline separate to their original musicals.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER is a musical review devised by Sondheim and Julia McKenzie, who had performed in a number of his musicals, and it first appeared in Oxford UK in 1992 before being reworked into the plot driven musical theatre piece presented Off-Broadway in 1993. This work uses the 1993 story driven premise of a cocktail party at an Upper East Side penthouse (designed by Nick Fry), hosted by an older couple (Caroline O’Connor and Michael Cormick) that have the life that the younger couple (Stefanie Caccamo and Nigel Huckle) envy. Watching it all, and knowing the truths that lay beneath the carefully curated surface is the “Observer”, Bert Labonté, who serves as a narrator.

Part of the success of Sondheim’s music is his courage to expose the truth of human emotion, with all its flaws, creating characters with depth and damages. This in turn requires that the performers that take on his songs are not just adept at the music but also examine, understand and interpret every word and Director/Choreographer Cameron Mitchell has selected a superb quintet of performers that are masters of this. The performers deliver songs that range from love, longing, desire, despair, hatred and anger with nuanced interpretations that ensure that the works fit as easily in the new storyline as their original intention. There is a keen sense of the comedy and tragedy of the works and the comic timing and allowances for silence to let the message land is perfect. This is supported by the physicality of the performances from the broader choreography to the smallest detail of facial expressions and glances.The focus on the human response to events through much of Sondheim’s musicals also enables the songs that are drawn from ANYONE CAN WHISTLE, which premiered in 1964, right through to ASSASSINS and songs for the movie DICK TRACY, both from 1990, to fit nicely in story about relationships that is just a relevant in 2026 as it was in 1992. Sondheim’s repeated themes and styles that pop up in various pieces from very different productions also helps PUTTING IT TOGETHER present as a musical in its own right and not merely a cabaret revue of his catalogue of work.While all the performances are captivating, special note must be made about the leading ladies, Caroline O’Connor and Stefanie Caccamo. Stephen Sondheim was somewhat ‘unusual’ in that he wrote a lot of strong, bold women that had depth and were core characters and not just supporting a male focused plot. These significant women require strong, multi-talented women that bring their own depth of understanding and individuality to the roles. Caroline O’Connor is a well-established performer and well versed in making Sondheim’s songs her own and her ability to express a deliciously unhinged mind is unsurpassed. While it has been known for a while that Stefanie Caccamo has the voice along with the comedic and dramatic capabilities that make her a captivating performer in anything she does, PUTTING IT TOGETHER proves that she is also worthy of her position as a Sondheim leading lady, alongside the likes of Patti LuPone Elaine Stritch and of course Caroline O’Connor.PUTTING IT TOGETHER is a wonderful opportunity to hear five fabulous performers, supported by two pianos ( Kevin Wang and Nicholas Till) and an impressive percussion (Richard Gleeson), examine what it means to live and love in a world where we are told that money and status is everything. For those well versed in Sondheim’s music it is an absolute treat to hear favourites presented in a new light with new interpretations unique to the performers. Do not miss this.

Putting It Together - Foundry Theatre

(Photos: Daniel Boud)

Reader Reviews

