BWW Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

When I heard the montage of 80s music blaring and saw the beautiful African-American art donning the Arkansas Repertory Theatre lobby, I knew SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY by Jocelyn Bioh, which is playing through March 20, was going to be awesome (80s slang intended)! Set in Ghana at the Aburi Girls' boarding school in 1986, the play touches on social nerves like familial status, school hierarchy, and color of the skin. Directed by Sha Cage, this group of storytellers told a tale that still rings true today.

As the group leader, Paulina Sarpong (Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru) is vicious towards her friends - Mercy (Nimene Sierra Wureh), Nana (Kayla Coleman), Gifty (Awazi Jaafaru), and Ama (Aishe Keita) -- and is sure she is going to be chosen by the pageant recruiter Eloise Amponsah (T'Keyah Crystal Keymah), who was an alumna of the boarding school and became Miss Ghana 1966. Paulina thinks that this is her way out, until a lighter-skinned new girl Ericka Boafo (Yani Simone), who spent most of her time in the United States, befriends Paulina's friends and is the front runner for the pageant. Though Headmistress Francis (Merrina Millsapp) tries to help the girls through this process, words are said, feelings are hurt, and in the end, dreams are shattered. And though this all seems doom and gloom, it is done with much hilarious nastiness that the tears shed probably comes from laughing so hard and then feeling bad about it.

The Rep brought together a wonderful group of talent to the stage. The chemistry of the cast as an actual high school click was felt. They played off each other yet held on to their own character's persona. Though I have a tough time believing that Ashe Jaafaru could be that horrible in real life, she really committed to her mean girl character perfectly. Also, though I think my group of play watchers didn't really know that a powerhouse performer was on stage, I was a little star-struck to see Keymah make her entrance. She has an extensive list of impressive theater work and movies, but I recognized her from Cosby and then again from That's So Raven. (Inset star-eyes emoji!)

The set was art by itself, with soft colors and lighting that was warm and open. It was double-layered and had the cafeteria and pathways to classes. The artwork in the lobby was equally beautiful, with pieces that complemented the stage and the cultural atmosphere. Even the snack bar offered an African school girl snack pack with plantains and chocolate. The whole experience was immersive and culturally educational.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY have two more weeks of performances-March 16-20 and again from March 16-20. For tickets and more information, visit www.therep.org.

As an added bonus, The Rep is offering a free-to-the-public actors' workshop "Tools of the Trade" led by T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh on Monday, March 14th. Check out their Facebook page for the details.

Creative Team

Jocelyn Bioh, Playwright

Shá Cage, Director

Andrea Heilman, Scenic Designer

Verda Davenport, Costume Designer

Rachael N. Blackwell, Lighting Designer

Spirit Paris McIntyre, Sound Designer

Nina Angelvis, Associate Lighting Designer

Crystal C. Mercer, Costume & Cultural Consultant

Kelsey Pulzone, Production Stage Manager

Kelli Cool, Assistant Stage Manager

Stephen B. Thornton, Photographer

Cast

featuring, from the hit TV shows In Living Color, Cosby, and That's So Raven

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

as Eloise Amponsah

The cast also includes, in order of appearance

Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru (Paulia Sarpong)

Nimene Sierra Wureh (Mercy)

Kayla Coleman (Nana)

Awazi Jaafaru (Gifty)

Aishe Keita (Ama)

Merrina Millsapp (Headmistress Francis)

Yani Simone (Ericka Boafo)