Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Conway Junior High School Entertains with a Few Jump Scares

Broadway World was thoroughly entertained at Conway High School's performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Saturday, Dec. 3. Written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Bartlett, and directed by Johnny Passmore, this version basically followed the traditional tale, but had some elements that were unique. With liberties in casting, this experience kept it fresh and a bit exciting.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a story of redemption and holiday cheer. Mizer Ebenezer Scrooge (Carly Campbell) despises merriment, but allows Bob Cratchet (Penelope Derden) and Clerks one through five (Ainsley Epps, Madison Mathis, Bennie Islas, Layla Holloman, and Trinity Dantzler) Christmas Day off. Before everyone leaves the office, his nephew Fred (Conner Moyer) invites him over to their party, but he refuses. When Ebenezer arrives home and prepares for bed, he is visited by his deceased partner Jacob Marley (Eli Halter), who warns him that he will be visited by three ghosts-Ghost of Christmas Past (Ana Brandon), Ghost of Christmas Present (Cooper Milliken) and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Madison Mathis, Trinity Dantzler, and Jah'leah Wilson). Once this process is played out, Ebenezer is a changed man and embraces the people that means the most to him, mainly Fred's family and the Cratchits.

This version was a little scarier than normal and could possibly be doubled as a Halloween play. They had a light that kept dimming on and off. Scrooge was constantly checking his (her) room looking for things to pop out, and some of those ghosts appeared on stage in surprising ways. However, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come's entrance was definitely my favorite. Though we had the aisle seat, that big monstrosity snuck up and scared the crap out of us....which led to a bout of laughing before intermission.

Campbell's Scrooge added quirky details to the character. The hands were nervously moving throughout the ghost scenes as well as constant pacing and mumbling. She was entertaining with the interactions as she made her way through the audience, and when she bumped into the light, her comic timing was quick. Derden's Cratchit was humble, yet brave. Her stage presence hinted of a kind demeanor. Most of the cast members doubled or even tripled their characters to cover the parts, and the whole cast worked together well and looked like they were having a lot of fun. "Very proud of this cast," Director Passmore said. "They were everything I could have asked for!"

Costumer Emmalee Dillon and the crew did an amazing job on the various clothing. Scrooge was basic with his office suit and then his night gown, but it was perfect in contrast with the colorful party clothes and Ghost of Christmas Present velvety green robe, and I, especially, loved Mrs. Fezziwig's (Lucy Strahin) dress. Also, the Cratchits' clothes were reflective of their station in life.

The students will rest up over the holidays, and I'm sure, will come back with something fabulous for the Spring Semester. Follow Conway High School's Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ConwayHighAR for upcoming activities and events.