Video: *NSYNC's Joey Fatone Sings Backstreet Boys at & JULIET National Tour Soundcheck in Orlando





*NSYNC's Joey Fatone, currently playing Lance in the & Juliet national tour's Orlando stop, sings a Backstreet Boys song at the show's soundcheck in a new video.

Fatone recently played the same role in the Broadway production of & Juliet, and now is joining the national tour for a limited engagement at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Fatone's limited run is from January 6-11.