Video: *NSYNC's Joey Fatone Sings Backstreet Boys at & JULIET National Tour Soundcheck in Orlando

Fatone is playing Lance in Orlando from January 6-11.
*NSYNC's Joey Fatone, currently playing Lance in the & Juliet national tour's Orlando stop, sings a Backstreet Boys song at the show's soundcheck in a new video.
Fatone recently played the same role in the Broadway production of & Juliet, and now is joining the national tour for a limited engagement at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Fatone's limited run is from January 6-11.
The tour cast includes Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Crystal Kellogg as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Joseph Torres as Romeo, and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble features Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht, and Ryan Winkler.