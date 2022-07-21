Review: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre Addresses Racial Tension and Change During the Rise of Rock-N-Roll

To properly review a show, you need to be drawn into the performance, but not so much that you lose sight of all the intricate details. MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main Street in North Little Rock, which is playing now through July 30, will make you lose yourself in the story. Director Brandon Box-Higdem's decade-long vision of bringing this musical to the stage was well worth the wait. The show is pure magic. I had to consciously pull myself out of the trance, so I could see everything else going on.

With music and lyrics by David Bryan and book by Joe DiPietro, MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL is loosely based off the life of Radio DJ Huey Calhoun, who was the first to play Elvis Presley on the radio. This musical is not about Elvis, however, it is about racial tension, segregation, equality, discrimination, and all the strife that happened during the birth of rock-n-roll. Huey (Craig Wilson) loves soul music and sneaks to the black side of town to join them at the bar where Felicia Ferrell (Satia Spencer) sings. He falls in love with her and tells her he will put her voice in the middle of the radio dial. Huey starts becoming a popular DJ, has her sing on the radio, and has a secret relationship with her. Trouble happens for Huey and his mother due to him putting black music on the white people's radio station. Huey continues pushing the racial line anyway, gets his own tv show, and becomes even more popular. Trouble then happens for Felicia as well. After that a producer from New York says he can make Felicia a star and possibly Huey if he changes a few things. Felicia wants to go up north where she is accepted more, but Huey does not. You will laugh, you will cry, and you will be rooting for a happy ending, but is there one? Go see the show to find out how this story ends.

There is not enough space for me to tell you how magical and wonderful this show is. The two leads will blow you away. Wilson is so committed to his characterization to Huey, that I can't imagine how he actually is in real life. The detail that he has brought Huey to life is insane-the way he speaks, the way he carries himself by bending his knees slightly and leaning back, the way he shuffles his feet-all of it is amazing. Satia Spencer is a bombshell! She is sultry, passionate, and commands the stage every time she enters. Also, as a side note, the definition in her arms can be seen from the back row. And of course, both Wilson and Spencer's singing cannot be riveled. The rest of the cast members are equally astounding, and collectively, the story telling will move you to want better for society as a whole. There is no reason for me to go to Broadway, when the talent here at the Argenta is equal, if not surpassing.

The music is bluesy with some gospel elements. Some of the musicians appear from time to time and make it seem like we have been transported to Beale's Street. The choreography is intentional and accentuates the progression from segregation to intermingling of the races. They make you feel like you are part of their world.

This show is an important story that needs to be seen. It is so powerful, so moving, and so engaging. Don't miss it! For tickets, check out their website at argentacommunitytheater.org, or call them at (501) 353-1443.

Special thanks to Warren McCullough for the fantastic pictures. If you are in the market for new headshots, go to warrenmcculloughphotography.com for more information.

Cast

Craig Wilson.......Huey Calhoun

Satia Spencer.......Felicia Farrell

Kenneth Gaddie.......Delray Farrell

Cheryl Troillett.......Gladys "Mama" Calhoun

Brian Earles........Gator

Taijee........Bobby Dupree

Danny Troillett.......Mr. Simmons

Caleb Allen.......Ensemble

Lucas Bachus........Ensemble

Paige Anthony Bryant.......Rev. Calvin Hobson

Michael Harmon.......Mr. Collins

Willie Johnson.......Wailin' Joe

Chuck Massey.......Buck Wiley

Skyler Matthais.......Perry Como

Geneva Millikan........Ensemble

Jenny Moses.......Clara

Dariane Mull........Bessie

Micah Newell........Ensemble

Brandon Nichols........Ensemble

Kristen Phantazia........Selma

Grace Pitts........Teenager/Ensemble

Mack Ricks.......Ensemble

Rhindi White.......Laverne

Emmarie Wilson.......Ensemble