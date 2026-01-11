 tracker
New 2-Person Play SNAPSHOTS to Receive Staged Reading at Ripley Grier Studios

The invitation-only reading is on January 13.

By: Jan. 11, 2026
New 2-Person Play SNAPSHOTS to Receive Staged Reading at Ripley Grier Studios Image

Snapshots, a new two-character play by playwright Joe Ricci, will receive a staged reading on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Ripley Grier Studios in New York City, with performances at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

When two former high school sweethearts reunite after twenty years in a hotel room, what begins as a casual catch-up becomes a night of confession and reckoning. As old memories resurface, they confront the lives they chose, the secrets they kept, and the futures that might still be possible. Snapshots is a funny, tender, and intimate exploration of love, regret, and the paths not taken.

The reading will star A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star, Philadelphia, Here I Come!) and Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Addams Family).

Snapshots runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is written for two actors on a simple unit set.

Attendance is by invitation.


