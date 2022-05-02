BWW Review: GUYS & DOLLS at Magnolia Performing Arts Center

As luck would have it for this lady, I had the privilege to review GUYS & DOLLS at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Sunday, April 24, and let me tell you, hearing those performers sing was well worth the three-hour drive. The Musical Theatre program at SAU is thriving, and the future of those actors is bright!

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, GUYS & DOLLS is based off of characters written by Damon Runyon, who had a penchant for gambling. The musical follows gamblers Nathan Detroit (Austin Plunkett) and Sky Masterson (Dalton Hale) chasing after a dice game and their lady interests Sarah Brown (Hannah Sullivan) and Miss Adelaide (Amber Gantt). The show produced several catchy musical numbers like "A Bushel and a Peck," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," my favorite "Fugue for Tinhorns," and the popular "Luck Be a Lady" that has been one of Frank Sinatra's staple songs in his repertoire throughout the years. Bob Fosse has been quoted as saying that GUYS & DOLLS is "the greatest American musical of all time," and the public seems to have agreed since the Broadway Musical won Tony Awards in 1951 and again in 1992 (which I saw in New York).

Co-Directed by Brittany Bara and Eden Walker, this show was entertaining and musically pleasing. There were a lot of wonderful singers and dancers, but I really wanted to point out the amazing female leads. Sullivan as Sarah Brown was phenomenal. Her vocal range was so smooth that she could easily be a Disney princess. Also, I enjoyed Gantt characterizations of Miss Adelaide. She committed to the accent which made her vocal presentation charming and endearing.

It is always a joy to see live musicians perform, but this show added a special treat. With Music Director Michael Womack and Conductor Dr. Justin Nelson, not only was the orchestra perfect throughout the show, they brought their own form of acting when they played for the marching band of the mission. It was very entertaining and did not go unnoticed by the audience.

Scenic Designer Julia Mansur did not crowd the stage with too many unnecessary props, which is good since they had such a large cast, but that backdrop of New York was so awesome and beautiful. It was colorful and vibrant just like the play.

Southern Arkansas University offers a BFA in Theatre as well as a BFA in Musical Theatre. When complimenting Director Bara about the show, she was quick to point out that the SAU's music program was one of the key factors in the success of their musical theatre program, which falls under the Department of Performing Arts and Mass Communication / College of Liberal and Performing Arts. For more information about what all this talented group has to offer, visit their website at web.saumag.edu/lpa/depts/performing-arts-mass-communication/music-2.

Coming up next season, SAU Theatre will be working on WORKING: THE MUSICAL and SHREK THE MUSICAL. Like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SAUMAGTHEATRE to keep up with all that is happening at SAU. Go Muleriders!

The Cast

Nathan Detroit-Austin Plunkett

Miss Adelaide-Amber Gantt

Sarah Brown-Hannh Sullivan

Sky Masterson-Dalton Hale

Nicely Nicely Johnson- Jazz VanAssche

Benny Southstreet-Alex Gray

Rusty Charlie-Ben Culp

Arvide Abernathy-John Orndorff

Harry The Horse-Tate Tarpley

Angie the Ox-Trista Bradshaw

Lt. Brannigan-Joshua Bennett

Big Julie-Recco Sargent

Scranton Slim/MC-Grankt Baker

Joey Biltmore-Benji Gessleman

Mimi-Jocelyn Parsons

General Cartwright-Lizzie McKee