Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY Is a Holiday Tradition at The Studio Theatre

It was a different kind of Dr. Seuss show this past weekend at The Studio Theatre, 320 W. 7th, in Little Rock, December 15-17. In its fourth year, WHO'S HOLIDAY, a one-woman play by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Duane Jackson, is a Christmas tradition at The Studio, explaining what happened with Cindi Loo Who after she met the Grinch, in a very adult way.

While waiting for friends to arrive to her party, Cindi Loo Who recounts her friendship with the Grinch. All in rhyme, she explains how the relationship blossomed and was innocent enough until she turned 18. Then things got a little complicated. They have an adult relationship, gets exiled from her family and community, and has a child. Reality of living with the Grinch sets in and, after an accident, Cindi ends in prison and the daughter is taken away. While in prison, Cindi makes a few friends and oddly enough finds herself. In the end, her friends are a no show, but she realizes that we (the audience) have been here the entire time.

Georgeann Burbank as Cindy Loo Who is a riot! Her comedic timing is off the charts. Not often do I say this, but she embodied the character so well, I can't imagine her as anyone else, let alone a real person. She was funny....emotional....personable. She interacted with the audience and told her story so well that we were with her during her highs (literally) and with her during her lows. She felt like a real friend.

The tasty drink served this time by bar manager James Linker was The Grinch. It had all sorts of green goodness in it, none that I can recall now, but I enjoyed it immensely. You should always get the signature drink every time you go to The Studio!

Currently The Studio Theatre is doing a fundraiser for new equipment in their 100 plus year-old theatre. Please consider donating to this wonderful non-profit so they can continue to improve this wonderful facility https://the-studio-theatre.square.site.

Coming up next is NEXT TO NORMAL in February. There will be two cast, so go twice! For more information and tickets, visit https://www.studiotheatrelr.com/.