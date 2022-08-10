Review: THE MUSIC MAN at The Pocket Community Theatre Marches Its Way To Sold Out Shows

I'm always excited when I get to go to a production that I have never seen, especially when it is in one of my favorite cities. So, checking out THE MUSIC MAN at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs was a real treat. I don't know how I managed to not see THE MUSIC MAN for this long, but I'm glad I waited for this show, because they were amazing! In fact, they are so amazing, the remaining shows are sold out.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN is set in River City, Iowa, which gets preyed upon by traveling salesmen. One of those happens to be Professor Harold Hill (David Fleming) who promises to teach kids how to play instruments, even though he knows nothing about music. He runs into his friend Marcellus Washburn (Dan Breshears), who has taken the straight and narrow path, but keeps the Professor's identity a secret. He tries to win over the town librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo (Kara Claybrook), but she learns about him quickly and almost turns him in to Mayor Shinn (Joshua Grandon), until she sees what a difference he has made in her little brother Winthrop Paroo (TJ Doss) and the rest of the children. Things escalate, people want to take care of their problems, minds change, and all is well in River City.

Directed by Tami Kendall and produced by Jodi Tooke, THE MUSIC MAN has quite a few memorable songs that are recognizable, even for people, like myself, who have never seen this musical. The main one that comes to mind is "Seventy-Six Trombones" where Professor rallies the town behind his idea of a band. I loved how the whole cast came together, and the choreography, headed by Lilie Lim, was so much fun. "Ya Got Trouble" was another fun Professor and cast number. My favorites though were when the quartet (Jim Lehnerd as Ewart Dunlop, Mike Liddell as Oliver Hix, Ted DeWeese as Jacey Squires, and Steve Spakes as Olin Britt) paired with the females-both the "Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little" song and also the "Lida Rose" and "Will I Ever Tell You" mashup. The singing was fabulous with this cast.

This was a big cast with exceptional leading characters. Fleming was charming as Professor Harold Hill. He had that mischievous look in his eyes, sang wonderfully, and charmed the cast and audience. Claybook's singing was first class! She brought class and grace to her character, and honestly, I could listen to her sing all day. Breshears was so funny as Marcellus. His physical comedy and his songs were so much fun to watch. He had the whole theatre laughing. Everyone looked like they were having a great time, and the talent was phenomenal.

I am always thrilled when there is a live band playing. Of course, with this musical about having a band, you do need some brass players behind the scenes. Music Director and pianist Kristen La Madrid kept the show running smoothly and made it seem effortless. Playing with La Madrid was Kathy Ogilvie on violin, Jonathan Van Houten on Reeds, Mike Copeland on Trumpet, Tyler O'Briant on Trombone, Hal Thompson on Reeds, and James Gathright on Drums.

This has been a popular show for the Pocket Community Theatre, and I am so glad I was able to see it. I can't wait to see what's next for this wonderful venue. For more information about what's coming up next, visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190673®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pockettheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.