BWW Review: THE NETHER at The Weekend Theater explores the darker side of virtual reality

If you are looking for a thought-provoking, sci fi mystery, slightly uncomfortable experience, you do not want to miss The Weekend Theater's production of THE NETHER, running through February 6th, at 1001 W 7th Street, in Little Rock. Winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, THE NETHER, written by Jennifer Haley, is set in the very-near future (Metaverse is being created as we speak) where virtual reality is a full-sensory environment and can be used to fulfill the user's deepest desires.

"I was interested in morality in virtual reality and whether forms of morality should be governed, especially [when] virtual reality became closer to feeling real; and then as I wrote the play it really became an exploration of intimacy in virtual reality," Haley said in an interview on indiegamereview.com.

Before proceeding, I want to warn you that this show is for mature audiences only.

Directed by Chris Klinger, THE NETHER opens with Sims/Papa (Paul Bowling), the creator of The Hideaway, being questioned by Investigator Morris (Virginia Hirsch) about where the server that runs The Hideaway is located, with intentions of shutting it down due to the nature of the world Sims created. What kind of world is it you ask? One where you can act out pedophilia and then become an axe murderer. According to Sims, everyone is consenting adults and says that it is better to act out these desires in The Nether instead of the real world. Morris is, of course, concerned that acting out these desires in The Nether has some serious consequences in the real world. Morris also interviews Mr. Doyle (Byron Taylor) and tries to get him to give up information on Sims.

At The Hideaway, most people are interested in Iris (Heather Hooten), a nine-year-old girl who is an employee of The Hideaway and encourages people to perform their darkest inclinations. Undercover, Mr. Woodnut (Alan Malcolm) befriends Iris while proceeding with the program. Throughout the play, the interlocking relationships become more complicated and feelings are examined.

THE NETHER is designed to leave you asking questions about what is right and wrong. Is it right or wrong to govern and prosecute on the internet if the immoral acts are only virtual with consenting adults? What about privacy? Is it right or wrong to hunt these immoral people down in real life when they were under the impression that their activities were private? How far should the government snoop into the privacy of others on the internet? On a more personal level, how do you navigate feelings online? Can your intimacy needs be met in The Nether? Should you act out immoral acts in The Nether just because you can?

Performance wise, after getting past the feeling that I really should not like this play, I applaud The Weekend Theater players. They did a fantastic job of storytelling. I was shocked, I was intrigued, and I had real feelings for these characters. I will remember this experience for a long time.

For tickets to see THE NETHER, check out their website at https://www.weekendtheater.org or visit https://centralarkansastickets.com/organizations/the-weekend-theater. For the Playbill, go to https://www.playbillder.com/show/vip/The_Weekend_Theater/2022/The_Nether_107496.