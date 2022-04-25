BWW Review: INTO THE WOODS at Arkansas Repertory Theatre Runs Through May 15

For most Arkansans, going into the woods is a normal, recreational blessing that makes them happy, but when the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., in Little Rock, takes the audience INTO THE WOODS, the tale goes beyond happily ever after and is far from a traditional ending. Emotions will be all over the place with this musical. You will laugh, you may cry, and you may find yourself perplexed about what is right and good......or are they just nice? With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, Director Addie Gorlin-Han and the creative team at The Rep will take you into the woods and out of the woods now through May 15.

When entering the auditorium, I was surprised to see the set was not the typical sectioned off backgrounds for Cinderella (Erica Durham), Jack and his mother (William Romain and Mimi Bessette), and the Bakers (Jacob Keith Watson and Ximone Rose). In a video on The Rep's Facebook page, Gorlin-Han said that they wanted to make this production specific to Arkansas and got inspiration for the set from the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library. "We asked ourselves, how can we base this set on this amazing location on this amazing building in this amazing town; and we thought, ok well, maybe we set it in the children's library but we merge it with the magical forest that's described by Sondheim and Lapine." They made the concept flow, the stage was well utilized, and I loved how they even incorporated underneath the second layer of the set as deeper into the woods. The book/library theme was everywhere. You have to see it to really understand the arrangement.

The actors were fabulous. During the whole-cast numbers, the stage seemed a little crowded, but hearing those voices really brought you into the woods and into their world. I admit that this is one of my favorite musicals, and seeing it performed at this level live with this caliber of a cast was a real treat! Director Gorlin-Han mixed local actors...like beautiful songbird Satia Spencer (Cinderella's Stepmother), with equity actors...like the charming and dashing Cooper Grodin (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf) who has been in numerous movies and television shows, and even had a cameo by Hillary Rodham-Clinton voicing The Giant. When I first heard the news that Clinton was going to be in the show, I thought it was joke, but surprise! She did an amazing job as The Giant. I was thoroughly impressed, and I was slightly disappointed that she didn't come out to take a bow with the rest of the cast.

Also, I would like to say that the orchestra was perfect, the dropping library lights had a PHANTOM vibe, and the wigs on the stepsisters were vibrant pieces of art. I couldn't take my eyes off of them. The Rep always produces fantastic shows, but this one is definitely one that doesn't need to be missed! For tickets, visit www.TheRep.org or call (501) 378-0405.

INTO THE WOODS is sponsored by Bank OZK and Harriet and Warren Stephens, Stephens Inc. As well as Wright Lindsey Jennings and Windstream.

