Character Breakdown: BUG Cast Unpacks Their Roles

From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer comes the Broadway premiere of Bug, now running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. What's it all about?

What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

Carrie Coon plays Agnes. "Agnes White is a waitress in Oklahoma. She's in her 40s. She's had a tragic life, but she's still waking up every morning... and she finds a friend. She finds companionship. But she's also somebody who doesn't have a solid core, and she's very easily swayed," she told BroadwayWorld. "But ultimately, I think for Agnes, what I love about this play is that it's a love story. And she does ultimately find purpose and she finds her grand finale and it's on her own terms."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the play.