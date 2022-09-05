Review: OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse tells the importance of 'Tengo Famiglia'

I was so happy to return to Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, for another top-notch performance from this venue. OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS by Joe DiPietro will be on stage from now through September 10, with a fabulous meal to set the mood for the show.

On the buffet there was an Italian theme going since the play was about an Italian family. There were four entrees-cod, spaghetti, vegetarian pasta, and chicken parmigiana-and an assortment of sides - peas, mashed potatoes and white gravy, squash casserole, green beans, carrots, rolls- and again, if I have missed anything, I apologize. There was a nice spread for salad, and a variety of desserts, my favorite being the cheesecake creation. It wasn't really a cake and more of a mousse/pudding serving, but it was so creamy and rich-I was in heaven! I also tried the Oreo fluff, which came a close second to the cheesecake, but nothing could have beaten that! I want more!! For drinks, I had a tasty Pina Colada and my friend had the French 75, which our friendly server Devin suggested. Dining at this venue is reason enough to go to Murry's Dinner Playhouse, but the shows are equally delightful.

"Tengo Famiglia" is the phrase proudly spoken throughout OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, which is not about Thanksgiving, but is about Italian grandparents and their relationship with their grandson and based around a regular Sunday meal. The phrase literally means I hold/I have a family, but for the Italians it is a declaration of duty and honor for the family. Nick Cristiano (Quinn Gasaway) goes to his maternal grandparents Frank and Aida Gianelli's (Roger M. Eaves and Laurie Pascale) house, where his paternal grandparents Nunzio and Emma Cristiano (Thomas Cooper and Leigh Anne Marchesi) join them every week. They start out giving back stories of themselves. Frank was sent on a boat from Italy to America by his father to have a better life. He did, indeed, do well for himself, built the house for his wife, and was able to visit his own mother when he was grown to visit her. Aida is his adoring wife and wants to feed everyone saying constantly "You look hungry." Nunzio has cancer that is spreading, and Emma plays canasta and says the phrase "Say it loud." Nick has been given a promotion and is relocating to Seattle, so the grandparents think they need to set him up with a girl Caitlin O'Hare (Brooke Carter Wallace), who does spark his interest.

I love a good show that gets you so enamored and wrapped up that you wonder where the time has gone. OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS does that. This show is funny, endearing, and a little heartbreaking, especially if you have spent some time with your own grandparents. The beat and timing were perfect with this cast. The chemistry was natural and fun to watch. Gasaway's Nick was fascinating as he struggled to communicate with his grandparents. And watching the grandparents carry on with stories and opinions and games was a delight. They made me laugh and miss my family that has passed. Time is running out to catch this show, so visit their website at murrysdp.com for tickets and information about their next show ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID by Jones, Hope, and Wooten, which begins September 13.

Thank you to Warren McCullough of Warren McCullough Photography for the wonderful pictures. You can visit his website at www.warrenmcculloughphotography.com to check out the wonderful work that he does.

OVER THE ROVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

crew

Director-Roger M. Eaves

Artistic Director-Glen J GIlbert

Stage Manager/Prope/Lights/Sound-Keylan Alderson

Set Design-Roger M. Eaves

Costumes-Katie Greer

Set Construction-Mark Carlisle

Set Decoration-Elena Petroukhina

Photos-Warren McCullough