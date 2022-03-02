BWW Review: TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Howard Theatre At Heritage Hall

As I walked through the parking lot of Heritage Hall's Howard Theatre, 1800 NW 122nd Street, in Oklahoma City, I knew TITANIC THE MUSICAL was a fitting show to see as I climbed over the literal ice bergs to get to the door. Just prior to the show dates Feb. 24-27, an ice storm came across southern United States and closed schools, making it difficult to have rehearsal and even cancelling the first performance due to inclement weather. However, the ice did not sink the show, and the cast was able to perform the last three shows.

The original TITANIC THE MUSICAL (story and book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston) came out the same year as the James Cameron movie but unfortunately were not linked, so there is no Jack and Rose in the musical. And though I am slightly downhearted by this fact, the Heritage Hall cast and crew (directed by Jay Ferguson '96) did not disappoint and delivered the essence of the people of the massive ship and its demise to the stage.

First, I want to talk about the set. Steven Gillmore and his crew did an amazing job layering the stage and then tilting the set during the various stages of the sinking. I don't know the technical aspects that went into that creation, but it was neat to see the extra two layers depicting the different levels of the ship and giving the ability to fit the large cast.

Even though you go into the show knowing what the ending will be, the cast did a wonderful job evoking hope for a better tomorrow for their characters. The show opens with a beautiful solo by Ethan Wells, who plays the designer and builder Thomas Andrews, who is singing about the glory and massiveness of the Titanic. The cast sashays across the stage in their period pieces and joins in on the excitement of getting to take a ride on the ship. Though there were many memorable numbers, I wanted to spotlight some of the ones that really stood out.

Campbell Lieterman was entertaining with her role as second-class passenger Alice Beane. Her part in the song "First Class Roster" was delightful, and her wanting to mingle with the first class was infectious with spirit and charm; "Lady's Maid" with the different Kates played by Jessica Leite, Molly Norton, and Madi Williams, was a wonderful girl-power number; "The Proposal/The Night was Alive" duet with Barrett (Romello Nicholson) and Radioman Harold Bride (Evan Hulse) was beautiful and exciting to watch as they fed off of each other's energy; and my daughter wanted to mention that Zac Krablin as J. Bruce Ismay had the most character growth going from being an excited owner to panicking about the sinking of the ship, and noting that the chemistry from the trio Ismay/Andrews/Captain E.J. Smith (Krablin/Wells/Jackson Murphy) during "The Blame" was believable and intense.

As always, I give extra points for a live orchestra, which was directed by John Champney, who had a mixture of students and adults in the pit. Though I know it is cheaper and maybe even more convenient to have digital music, I deeply believe that all musicals should have musicians.

For more information on how your budding performer can join this impressive private college preparatory school, visit their website at www.heritagehall.com.