Review: NOISES OFF at The Royal Theatre Shows An Extreme Version of Backstage Drama

Have you ever been in a play? If so, then you are probably aware that there is generally some drama when working with a bunch of creative people.

Whether it is creative differences or something more of a personal manner, emotions tend to rise before the end of the run of a show. That is the basis of NOISES OFF, which is playing at The Royal Theatre, 111 South Market Street in Benton, Thursday-Sunday, August 18-21.

Written by Michael Frayn and directed by Tony Clay, NOISES OFF has three acts. The first one opens with the cast doing the technical rehearsal before the opening show. They still don't know blocking, are questioning the director on artistic differences, and are having relationships with each other. The second act shows the behind-the-scenes. Time has passed, and now the relationships are getting more heated between everyone. Chaos and jealousy are becoming rampant, even though they try to hold the show together on stage. The third act is near the final run of the show, and everyone is tired of each other, they are all looking miserable, and they have to ad lib to keep the show going. By the end, costumes are missing, they are sabotaging each other and come close to hurting each other with an ax. Each act gets funnier and funnier, especially if you've ever been part of a production.

The cast embraced their crazy characters and threw themselves into the physical comedy farther as the play progressed. Dotty Otley (Susan Thomey) is the lead and has a monetary interest in the show. She is having a relationship with the younger Garry Lejeune (Stanley Robinson) in the first act but cozies up with Frederick Fellowes (Kurt Leftwich) later on, who recently had his wife leave him. That puts Garry in a rage, but also makes Belinda Blair (Amanda Kennedy) a bit jealous as well. Then there is the love triangle between the director Lloyd Dallas (Jeremy Clay) and Brooke Ashton (Gabrielle Neafsey) and Poppy Norton-Taylor (Hillary Bell). Also, by the second act, Poppy announces that she is pregnant. Tim Allgood (Garrett Brenneman) is the assistant that has to deal with the director and his affairs, and Selsdon Mowbray (Larry Lapaglia) is the veteran actor who has a drinking problem. This is the actors and their drama.

Then there is the play itself called NOTHING ON that they are trying to keep together. Want to get confused some more? Ok, here we go. Dotty plays Mrs. Clackett, the housekeeper who is watching the house while the owners are away and makes a lot of plates of sardines. Garry plays Roger, who is trying to seduce Vicki, who is played by Brooke. For a big portion of the play Brooke/Vicki is in her lingerie. Then the owners Philip and Flavia, played by Frederick and Belinda, sneaks home because they are evading taxes and are supposed to be out of the country. While all that is going on, a burglar, played by Selsdon, tries to break in and steal their stuff. You end up watching the play three times, but it gets crazier and crazier as the show keeps going.

You have four more chances to see this hilarious play. If you have ever done a show, do not miss this one. For tickets, visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.