Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts Makes Cape Town Debut With Disney’s MOANA JR

The magic of Disney met the vibrance of South African talent this December as the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA) officially launched its Cape Town expansion with a sold-out run of Moana JR. at Theatre Arts in Observatory, Cape Town.

Following four years of award-winning success at the National Arts Festival and in East London, SSIPA's arrival in the Mother City marks a new chapter for local youth arts training. The production, which ran from 16 to 23 December, served as the high-energy launchpad for SSIPA's prestigious Kids & Teens Programme, now open for enrollment in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Sonwa Sakuba (Sarafina!, Buzani Kubawo), the production brought Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic score to life through a uniquely South African lens. Led by breakout stars Chelsea Fyn (Moana) and Sebastian Edridge (Maui), the cast enthralled families with hits like "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome."

"Moana JR. represents everything SSIPA stands for-empowerment, imagination, and the discovery of self-expression," says Sakuba. "To see young performers embrace this story of courage as we mark our first production in Cape Town is incredibly inspiring."

The creative powerhouse behind the production included: Musical Direction: Kay Mosiane (lead performer in Chicago and Cinderella)., Design: A collaborative effort between Sakuba, Robin Palm, and Marianne Hilstead.

What's Next: Theatre Arts Kicks Off 2026 with 'Grommels'

The momentum at Theatre Arts continues as the venue transitions from the joy of Disney to the highly anticipated Grommels, audiences are invited into a world of wonder and imagination.

This award-winning children's show starring and directed by Angelique Filter (BEST EMERGING ARTIST AT VRYSTAAT KUNSTEFEES) and Robert Hindley(NOMINATED,FLEUR DU CAP AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR) as Blougrommel and Geelgrommel who transports young minds on an adventure of wonder and magic.

Performance Details:

Venue: Theatre Arts, Observatory

Dates: Running from 24 to 25 January 2026