BWW Review: SISTER ACT at Wildwood Park For The Arts

Checking out the pedigree in the Playbill for SISTER ACT, which is presented by Praeclara and Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Rd, in Little Rock, I knew we were all in for a treat, but...WOW! The pipes on these performers are astounding. The talent is so great in this cast, I think it seeps out the lobby doors and makes the flowers bloom along the trails surrounding the Cabe Festival Theatre. It is that good. And according to my fellow audience members, "fun" was the adjective most used while exiting the theatre....and it was. I loved the chemistry among the distinct groups, I loved the cohesiveness with the entire production, and did I mention the music-singing and musicians-were off the charts?!

SISTER ACT The Musical is an adaptation of the film that starred Whoopi Goldberg. So, you can imagine my shock and slight disappointment that the musical did not have a collection of 60s music in it. However, that was the only downside to this production. The musical does follow Deloris Van Cartier (Janette Robinson), a wannabe lounge singer, who witnesses her boyfriend Curtis Jackson (Matthew D. Brooks) murder one of his henchmen. She runs to the police, where Lt. Eddie Souther (Caelon Colbert) hides her in a monastery. There, she is taken in by Mother Superior (Kelley Ponder), Monsignor O'Hara (Matthew Tatus) and is given the task of helping the choir. She does so well, that they become well known, Curtis and his thugs find her, and danger ensues. In the end, the bad guys are caught, Deloris is grateful for her Sisters, she lives happily ever after with Lt. Souther (I assume), and they sing for the Pope.

Act I and Act II had some really memorable musical numbers. From Act I, I really enjoyed It's Good to be a Nun, where the nuns are trying to acclimate Deloris; When I Find My Baby, was a fun one with Curtis and his thugs; and I could not help but root for Sweaty Eddie when he was singing, I Could Be That Guy, pining for Deloris. Also, movie fans will recognize Hail Holy Queen with Deloris and the Nuns finishing out the first Act. In Act II, I cracked up a little too hard during Lady in the Long Black Dress with the thugs Joey (Luke Angelo), TJ (Matthew N. Farr), and Pablo (Christopher Straw); I felt a little sorry for Mother Superior during Haven't Got a Prayer, where dealing with Deloris is almost too much of a struggle; and I was a little concerned for Sister Mary Robert (Ruby Reeves) during The Life I Never Led, where she questions her life choices. And as always, extra points are given for a live band!

This was my first visit to Wildwood Park for the Arts, but it will not be my last. The grounds surrounding the theatre are breathtaking. There are several walking trails and a beautiful lake, and it is a great place to take pictures.

You have one more weekend coming up to catch this fabulous show. Check out their website at www.wildwoodpark.org for tickets and more information or call (501) 821-7275. You don't want to miss this show.

Director: Bevan Keating

Choreographer: Moriah Patterson

Music: Alan Menken

Lyrics: Glenn Slater

Book: Cheri & Bill Steinkeller

Photographer: Jack Smith