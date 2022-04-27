BWW Review: OUR TOWN at Arkansas State University Beebe

Set in Grover's Corner, New Hampshire, OUR TOWN, written by Thronton Wilder in 1937, is a staple for theaters everywhere, and it is tradition that every theater performs it, at least, once. And though I've seen it several times, I am always interested to see how each company interprets this piece of classic literature. I was especially excited to do my first college review with the Arkansas State University-Beebe's Theatre Department Thursday, April 21, because when you go to a theater where education is top priority, intriguing scenarios can develop. Also, my daughter has accepted a scholarship to this program in the fall, so I wanted to check it out, and I am happy that I did.

While finding a place to sit in the auditorium, I noticed that there were actors already in place. To the right of the theatre, it was fun to see Mr. Stimson (Alex Orvis) already getting drunk before choir rehearsal. To the left, there were characters sitting, waiting for their turn to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the play within a play. Director Ryan Gibbons and colleagues provided intro music to set the tone for the beginning of the show.

During the time Wilder wrote OUR TOWN, he was disheartened by what was being produced and wanted to break away from the plays that were being presented. His goal was to get back to the basics of play production, which included having a minimalist set, and indeed, this set was simple. There were trellises as Wilder described for "people who needed scenery", a bench, a few props, staircases, and they used a projection to show a typical New England town, among other things. Since this is a college, I'm sure set design was a group effort, but a 'well done' goes to set builder Dillon Swackhammer and set painter Wyatt Kernodle.

OUR TOWN characters can be tricky, and the whole play's execution relies on timing and beat. The cast told the story well, but it was their details that stood out. I appreciate The Stage Manager (Ben Byrd) committing to the New England accent; Also, I thought he was thoughtful in his delivery of his monologues. This was the first time I saw Emily Webb (Hannah Miller) almost flippant with George Gibbs (Reid Dunivan) for most of the show; The contrast from before they fell in love and after they fell in love was evident. But maybe my favorite interpretation of a character was how playful Dr. Gibbs (Tremere Shell) was with his wife Mrs. Gibbs (Felicite Bolden). Those smiles and glimmer in his eyes that he gave her during their interactions were darling.

Since school is nearing an end for the semester, the theatre kids are off to finish up their other goals and either graduate and/or get prepared for their next semester of school. The theater itself will be getting a renovation in the months to come. They are redesigning the space and adding new seating. I can't wait for my next visit to ASU Beebe to see the new changes and new set of actors.

For more information about joining the Theatre Program at ASU Beebe, check out their website at www.asub.edu/theatre or contact Ryan Gibbons at rcgibbons@asub.edu.