Feature: Doctor by Day/LADY KASSANDRA THE WHITE at Night

By day, Dr. Waltin Zomaya manages HIV prevention services, hormone replacement therapy and other pharmacy needs at Little Rock’s Park West Pharmacy. By night, he transforms into Lady Kassandra the White, one of downtown Little Rock’s most inventive and captivating drag performers.

Known for high-energy numbers, elaborate costumes and a flair for the unexpected, Lady Kassandra has built a reputation that extends beyond the local scene. Zomaya, a licensed pharmacist who graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy in 2017, began performing drag in 2016 while still in school.

“The only thing I regret is not living my truth earlier in life,” he said. What began as an exploration of creativity and identity soon became a defining part of his life.

Zomaya initially chose pharmacy for its balance of science and human connection. “I really enjoyed retail, honestly. I think I enjoy personable interactions,” he said. “Medicine plus retail equals pharmacy.” While he appreciates the clinical side of the profession, he admits the politics of health care can be challenging. Still, his work allows him to make a tangible impact in the community.

As Lady Kassandra the White, Zomaya has shared stages with Rupaul’s Drag Race alumni including Laganja Estranja, Scarlet Enby, Detox, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, Onya Nurve and Trinity the Tuck. He has also appeared aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady, sailing from Miami to Grand Cayman and Cozumel, where he observed how performers balance travel, stamina and audience engagement.

Those experiences have helped shape his approach to drag, which he describes as a mix of careful planning and spontaneity. Zomaya frequently designs and constructs his own costumes, experimenting with vinyl, corsetry and layered textures to create striking visual effects that hold up under stage lights.

For the recent Holiday Sparkle show at club Sway, Lady Kassandra wore a custom dark green dress layered over a stone mesh undergarment. “I knew kind of what aesthetic I wanted,” he said. “It’s green, it’s Christmasy, it’s dark, it’s nice.” Fellow performer Gianna Carlucci assisted with refining the construction to ensure the piece moved well on stage.

Despite limited rehearsal time and last-minute changes, the performance was polished and well received. “There were two new songs that I still needed to refresh myself on,” Zomaya admitted. “Even when I’m not my best, it’s good to know that people still enjoy it.” He credits adaptability as one of the most important skills in live performance, choosing to lean into surprises rather than letting them derail a show.

Community remains central to his drag career. Often referred to as the local “mother of mothers,” Lady Kassandra mentors and supports performers throughout the Little Rock scene. While she has one official drag child, Popper’s the Pig, Zomaya says the sense of family extends far beyond formal titles.

Outside of pharmacy and drag, Zomaya enjoys video games, cooking, DIY projects, gardening and shoemaking, pursuits that reflect the same creativity he brings to the stage.

As he prepares for new opportunities beyond Arkansas, Zomaya remains deeply connected to Little Rock. “I started drag because it was something I wanted to explore and have fun with,” he said. “Now, it’s about community, mentorship and creating something memorable.”

Whether dispensing life-saving care or commanding the spotlight, Dr. Waltin Zomaya continues to inspire by living authentically, proving that embracing identity can be both personally fulfilling and profoundly influential.

Article written by University of Arkansas - Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram