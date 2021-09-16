COME FROM AWAY Comes to the Times-Union Center in December

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Jacksonville debut at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement December 7 through 12. COME FROM AWAY tickets will go on sale Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY tickets go ON SALE September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by calling (904) 632-5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.