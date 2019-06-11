HAMILTON, Cirque Du Solei & Disney Theatrical Group Execs Join Clio Entertainment Jury

Clio Entertainment, the original and definitive international awards program celebrating creativity in marketing the entertainment business, today announced the renowned leaders that will comprise its first-ever Live Entertainment jury.

"There's nothing I love more than a night at the theater or symphony, so I'm particularly excited for the new dynamic that the Live Entertainment awards will bring to our show," said Nicole Purcell, President, Clio. "We've selected the best creative minds to launch this new addition to our program and I can't wait to hear their perspective on the first year of submissions."

The inaugural Live Entertainment jury will convene on October 3, 2019 in New York City to determine the creative work that raised the bar in marketing and advertising for ticketed events in front of live audiences-including, but not limited to: theatre, performing arts, concerts and festivals. The group will also judge entries promoting a live entertainment organization or venue.

"I've spent my career building passionate communities and crafting unforgettable experiences," said Damian Bazadona, Founder & President, Situation. "So I was ecstatic when I heard Clio Entertainment would be honoring live entertainment for the first time and jumped at the opportunity to be the chair of this incredible jury of my peers. I look forward to seeing our industry's boundary-pushing work and leading the discussion this cycle."

The distinguished jury responsible for determining the winners in Live Entertainment will include:

· Jamaal Parham, Director of Content & Broadcast Production, AKA NYC

· Dawn Baillie, Founder, BLT Communications

· Kristina Heney, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Cirque du Solei

· Andrew Flatt, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing, and Revenue, Disney Theatrical Group

· Steven Tartick, Executive Creative Director, RPM

· Laura Matalon, CMO, Hamilton

· Erik Piepenburg, Features Editor, Serino Coyne

· Damian Bazadona, Founder & President, Situation and Clio Live Entertainment Jury Chair

· Stacey Lieberman-Prince, VP & Executive Creative Director, SpotCo

The Clio Entertainment Award winners will be revealed on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019. For more detailed information, deadlines and to enter work, visit www.clios.com/entertainment.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You