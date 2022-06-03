The Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Munich Opera Festival 2022
The Bayerische Staatsballett opens its Festival Season with Heute ist morgen (Today is Tomorrow) on Friday, 24 June 2022, at 7.30 pm (CEST).
The Bayerische Staatsoper is already in preparations for the Munich Opera Festival 2022. The first Munich Opera Festival under the Artistic Direction of Serge Dorny focuses on four great compositions by Richard Strauss with its underlying theme of the passing of time.
True to tradition, the Festival Service opens the festivities at 10 am (CEST) on Sunday, 26 June 2022. The Bayerische Staatsoper celebrates the opening of the Munich Opera Festival with the premiere of Krzysztof Penderecki's The Devils of Loudun on Monday, 27 June 2022, 7 pm (CEST). General Music Director Vladimir Jurowski conducts, Simon Stone directs.
On Sunday, 17 July 2022, 7 pm (CEST), Strauss' last opera Capriccio, premiered at the Nationaltheater in 1942, premieres in a production by David Marton. Diana Damrau and Michael Nagy perform as the Count and Countess. The Bayerische Staatsorchester performs under the Musical Direction of Lothar Koenigs. The opera is part of the Richard Strauss cycle, the central theme of the 2022 Opera Festival. Barrie Kosky's productions of Der Rosenkavalier and Die schweigsame Frau as well as Krzysztof Warlikowski's production of Die Frau ohne Schatten complete the focus on compositions by Richard Strauss.
The repertory schedule brings all New Productions of the ongoing 2021-22 opera season back to the stage. Furthermore, the program includes Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, Giuseppe Verdi's Macbeth and La traviata. The opera productions in the festival program feature opera singers such as Aida Garifullina, Marlis Petersen or Anja Harteros, Plácido Domingo, Leo Nucci, Jonas Kaufmann, Piotr Beczała and Gregory Kunde.
Song recitals with Sonya Yoncheva, Anja Harteros, Ian Bostridge, Christian Gerhaher and Jonas Kaufmann as well as festival and chamber concerts complement the Opera Festival as they have done every year, making it the multifaceted festival that has attracted audiences worldwide for many decades.
