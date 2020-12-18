Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Denver!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 33%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 17%

Tim Moore 17%



Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 36%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 20%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 8%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 28%

Sam's No 3 27%

Alley House Grill - Pagosa Springs 19%



Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 26%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 19%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 18%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 44%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 21%

Littleton Town Hall 15%



Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 29%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 17%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 11%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 49%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 32%

Khadija Haynes - CRYING WOLF: STORIES OF THE LUPUS WARRIORS - The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2018 10%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 9%



Favorite Social Media

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 52%

Local Theater Company 46%

Cherry Creek Theatre 3%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 53%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 47%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 45%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 23%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 23%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 41%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 18%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 31%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 10%

THE SISTERS, SWEETWATER - The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2017 6%



Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 9%

Laura Moore - TARZAN - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 45%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 25%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 9%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Boulder Dinner Theatre 24%

Local Theater Company 23%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

