Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; Brookville Community Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dayton!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Joe Deer Wright State University 20%

Krissy Brown Springfield Arts Council 15%

Douglas Merk Muse Machine 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

South Dayton School of Dance 38%

Funk Lab Dance Center 28%

Jeraldyne's School of Dance 18%

Best Ensemble

DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 9%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Uno Pizzeria and Grill 43%

Mudlick Tap House 11%

Trolley Stop 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Brookville Community Theatre 21%

Dayton Playhouse 16%

La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Muse Machine 56%

Camp Comedia 9%

Vandalia Youth Theatre 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Heitker - SPAMALOT - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2014 0

Geri Nichols - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2020 0

John Faas - ANNIE - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2019 0

Dancer Of The Decade

Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019 32%

Liz Maxson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 20%

Kiersten Farmer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Sharp - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Valley Symphony - 2016 18%

James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 18%

Jeffrey Polk - IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 19%

Tim Rezesh - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 17%

Joe Deer - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Muse Machine 37%

Dare 2 Defy Productions 24%

The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Caryl D. Philips 40%

The Robinson Foundation - Troy Civic Theatre 33%

Park National Bank 27%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Gina Neuerer - THE WIZ - Sinclair - 2015 16%

John Falkenbach - SWEENEY TODD - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2015 15%

Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 26%

Rachel Roebuck-Howard - IF THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS WHO STOLE SPRING - Xenia Area Community Theatre - 2018 23%

Dan Hunt - THE LAST PIRATES OF THE VAST GOLDEN TREASURE - Clark State Community College - 2018 17%

Performer Of The Decade

James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020 14%

Becky Barrett-Jones - MAMMA MIA - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2017 9%

Doug Gibbons - NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 16%

MAMMA MIA - Muse Machine - 2019 10%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 21%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 18%

26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015 18%

Dan Hunt - OLIVER - Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival - 2018 7%

Chris Newman - SEUSSICAL - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2017 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jason Vogel - CHICAGO - Springboro Community Theatre - 2019 34%

Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 31%

Jay Brunner - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Dayton Playhouse 19%

Brookville Community Theatre 18%

La Comedia Dinner Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Dayton Live 41%

Culture Works 23%

Springfield Arts Council 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brad Mattingly - LES MISERABLES - Miami Valley Symphony - 2014 21%

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 18%

Sarah Viola - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Dayton Playhouse - 2020 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Brian Sharp 34%

Lois & Don Bigler 11%

Mackensie King 9%

Related Articles