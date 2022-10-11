Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum's Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play December 1, 2022 - January 15, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm.

Bald Sisters will feature Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim, Pisay Pao and Nima Rakhshanifar.

Ma is dead; now what happens? Vichet Chum's world premiere follows two sisters - at odds since birth - as they settle the affairs of their strong-willed, wise-cracking mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its ever-so-complicated American present. Where's the will? A burial or cremation? And what happens with Ma's teeth? Bald Sisters is an irreverent, comic and ultimately poignant examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together: history, spirituality and humor.

Single tickets for Bald Sisters starting at $20 go on sale Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at 312-335-1650.

Performance Details:

Bald Sisters

By Vichet Chum

Directed by Jesca Prudencio

Featuring Coburn Goss (Nate), Wai Ching Ho (Ma), Jennifer Lim (Him), Pisay Pao (Sophea) and Nima Rakhshanifar (Seth).

In the Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago

December 1, 2022 - January 15, 2023

Press opening: Sunday, December 11 at 6 pm

Ticket information: Single tickets starting at $20 go on sale Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

The production team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design & Original Music), Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice & Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Director of Production), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons/2022-23/bald-sisters/.

Playwright/Director Biographies:

(Playwright) is a Cambodian-American playwright and theater maker, originally from Dallas, Texas and now living in New York City. His plays have been workshopped at Steppenwolf Theatre, the Magic Theater, The Alley Theatre, the UCROSS Foundation, Fault Line Theatre, Crowded Outlet, Second Generation Productions, Weston Playhouse, Cleveland Public Theatre, All For One Theater, Amios, Florida State University, Merrimack Repertory Theatre and the New Harmony Project. He received the 2018-19 Princess Grace Award in Playwriting with New Dramatists, serves as an Associate Artist at Merrimack Repertory Theatre and is a current board member for the New Harmony Project. This season, Vichet is a part of the 2019 Resident Working Farm Group at Space on Ryder Farm, the 2020 Interstate 73 Writer's Group at Page 73 and the 2020 Ars Nova Play Group. He's currently working on a commission from the Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights Fund and Cleveland Play House. He is a proud graduate of the University of Evansville (BFA) and Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company (MFA). He's represented by Beth Blickers at APA Agency. vichetchum.com.

Jesca Prudencio

(Director) is a theater director focused on creating highly physical work at theaters across the U.S. and internationally. Her critically acclaimed productions of Qui Nguyen's Vietgone and Anna Ziegler's Actually at San Diego Repertory Theatre received numerous Craig Noel nominations including Outstanding Director. Selected credits include Anna Moench's Man of God (East West Players), Will Snider's How To Use a Knife (Mixed Blood), Ben Fisher's Mobile Happiness Bazaar (La Jolla Playhouse's Wow Festival), Calling (Ping Chong + Company), and FAN: stories from the brothels of Bangkok (Thailand). She is a recipient of The Drama League Fellowship, and the inaugural Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship. Jesca is Artistic Director/Founder of People Of Interest, which is dedicated to creating documentary dance theater works. She is currently Head of Directing at San Diego State University. BFA: NYU Tisch, MFA: UC San Diego. jescaprudencio.com

The Expanded Steppenwolf Campus

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's trailblazing new 50,000 square foot theater building and education center, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, was designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill FAIA of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with construction by Norcon. The centerpiece of the new Arts and Education Center is the new 400-seat in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell-one of its kind in Chicago-with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue.

The expanded Steppenwolf campus is a cultural nexus for Chicago, offering bold and ambitious opportunities for creative expression, social exchange, unparalleled accessibility, and arts-driven learning for Chicago youth in The Loft, Steppenwolf's first-ever dedicated education space. The campus expansion also features bright new lobbies and two new full-service bars for socializing designed by fc STUDIO, inc. The $54 million new building is part of Steppenwolf's multi-phase $73 million Building on Excellence expansion campaign. Learn more about Steppenwolf's campus expansion at steppenwolf.org/buildingonexcellence.

